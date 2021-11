Republican Party of Kentucky last week announced the reelection of Chairman Mac Brown and also approved a slate of officers and state members-at-large. “I’m humbled and grateful to have the confidence of the Republican Party of Kentucky to take on another term leading our great team,” Chairman Brown said. “Together, we’ve accomplished a great deal by building and growing an organization focused on unity, planning and professionalism to support our candidates and elected officials. I am excited about the future and looking forward to building on our momentum in the years to come.”

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO