Environment

FOX 12 FORECAST - FOGGY START, TURNING SUNNY

By Jeff Forgeron
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, Nov. 21st, 4:15 A.M. Dense fog formed across large portions of the interior valleys overnight, and will likely linger into the mid to late morning. Temperatures are also in the 30s and upper 20s, so be prepared for the possibility of slick spots. Once the fog gradually burns off, we’ll...

www.kptv.com

WJCL

Freeze Warning: Coldest night of the fall season ahead

The coldest temperatures so far this fall season are expected Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid 30s in most locations, with the coldest numbers west of I-95. Temperatures may dip to the mid to upper 30s for our islands and beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed!
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 11-23-2021

Unseasonably cool conditions are occurring this afternoon as cold air has settled over the region. Temperatures currently span the mid-50s to the low 60s across the tri-state region only rise a couple more degrees. The good news is, that the north to northeast winds have started to ease reducing the extra bite to the air. […]
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Tracking a big temp shift and rainfall

If you're out and about on Wednesday and you think, "Oh, it is a warm Thanksgiving!" ... NOPE! A big smack of cold air is on the way Wednesday night in time for Turkey Day. Temperatures will cool into the middle 40s Tuesday evening and then start warming a few degrees late into the night due to a warmer wind from the south and increasing cloud cover for Wednesday. Temperatures should be around 50º around sunrise on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday night, we are going to have a mild night. We will see a low of 52 with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Wednesday, we are going to see warm and windy conditions. The high on Wednesday will be 74. The winds will be out of the south and southwest at 15 to 25 mph. We will see a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the early afternoon hours. However, a few showers and storms will develop along the cold front. Once the sun sets Wednesday evening is when we can expect those showers. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 42 with showers clearing the area. Thanksgiving is looking cooler. The high will be 56 with windy conditions. We will have the winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Mild weather returns to the forecast by Friday, we will have a high in the mid-60s.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ABC Action News

Forecast: Cold, clear start

A cold start in the 40s this morning. We'll continue to see strong winds early but the winds will get lighter by afternoon as temps finally get back up above 70 degrees. Sunny skies will be common throughout the day. The warming trend will continue into Thanksgiving with no rain expected over the next 7 days.
ENVIRONMENT
Tulsa World

Rain expected Wednesday night; Thanksgiving to be partly sunny but chilly, forecasters say

Following rain on Wednesday night, Thanksgiving should have partly sunny skies but chilly temperatures in the Tulsa area, forecasters said. “The chances of showers will ramp up dramatically Wednesday night as (a) cold front moves through the area. There will be enough elevated instability for some thunderstorms to be embedded within the showers,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
TULSA, OK
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE

