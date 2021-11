AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement celebrating the House passage of Biden’s Build Back Better legislation:. “This morning, with the U.S. House passage of the Build Back Better plan, our Democratic leaders took a major step to make sure every Texas family has a real shot at getting ahead. President Biden’s Build Back Better plan will provide two years of free preschool for every 3- and 4- year old in the country, help more seniors get quality, affordable health care, fight climate change to keep our communities safe from extreme weather, and put money back in the pockets of families and working Texans. This is a historic push to make life better for working families in Texas and across the country.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO