Height: 6-5 High School: Wasatch Academy. Saunders was teammates at Wasatch Academy with current BYU Cougars Caleb Lohner and Fousseyni Traore. Saunders was one of the best high school shooters in the country and chose BYU over offers from Creighton, Oregon State, Utah State, and Utah. He was a top 300 recruit in the nation. Saunders was First Team All-State multiple years and shot absolutely lights out. Three-point shooting is his greatest weapon, but he’s more than that. He has a 6-foot-8 wingspan and can attack and score off the dribble.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO