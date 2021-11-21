Key to Door County, key to the offense: Packers will rely on running back/tourism promoter AJ Dillon against Vikings

It’s very difficult to win if the opposition can do everything. I know that Aaron Rodgers – doofus – is their best player; I also know Davante Adams will likely have Vikings fans everywhere pulling out their hair. To a certain extent, you have to live with these two finding some success. If I was defending LeBron in a one-on-one game, I’d try to merely contain him by taking away the 3 or by playing full-court defense (he’d win by a score of 100-2; I probably flopped so I could get to the free throw line). Similarly, the goal involves containing Rodgers & Adams. Slowing them down is good enough. The run defense, in contrast, needs to be stellar. The Vikings’ focus ought to be on completely shutting down AJ Dillon.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO