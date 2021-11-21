ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Key to Door County, key to the offense: Packers will rely on running back/tourism promoter AJ Dillon against Vikings

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — AJ Dillon was a little worried. While the Green Bay Packers running back was excited to be honored by...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

AJ Dillon's Updated Packers Fantasy Outlook After Aaron Jones' Knee Injury

After enduring a disappointing rookie season, AJ Dillon may now be expected to deliver in a big way for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Jones—who was ruled out for the end of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury—is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL but will undergo further testing, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. If Jones were to miss time, it would thrust Dillon into the starting job.
NFL
Packers.com

Game notes: AJ Dillon's dominant fourth quarter slams door on Seattle

On the first of his two fourth-quarter touchdowns during Sunday's 17-0 win over Seattle, Dillon and his 41-inch vertical nearly overshot the top of the barrier in the south end zone. Thankfully, Packers fans stabilized the second-year running back enough for him to get his knees under him and avoid...
NFL
National football post

AJ Dillon scores 2 TDs as Packers shut out Seahawks

AJ Dillon scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on short runs as the Green Bay Packers defeated the visiting Seattle Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday with a light snow falling at Lambeau Field. Dillon, who finished with 66 yards on 21 carries, scored from 3 yards out with 10:37 remaining and from 2...
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Time for AJ Dillon to get more playing time

The Green Bay Packers are fortunate to have one of the best one-two punches at running back in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. However, it’s past time Dillon begins to get more carries and playing time. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Jones quickly...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
profootballnetwork.com

AJ Dillon Waiver Wire Week 11: Fantasy outlook for Packers RB

With fantasy football managers looking for a mid-season boost to their lineup via the waiver wire, the Week 11 deadline could prove to be pivotal, as several options dot the free-agent pool in the majority of leagues. Those lucky enough to have AJ Dillon still floating around on the waiver wire should act quickly as his fantasy upside might be hard to beat in Week 11.
NFL
FanSided

AJ Dillon tweets that he’s now a Green Bay Packers owner

It’s been a good week for Green Bay Packers running back owner AJ Dillon. Dillon, who was one of the stars of the show for the Packers in their impressive 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, is now more than just a running back. According to his Twitter...
NFL
ESPN

Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon shows he's a complete back, Lambeau Leaps and all

GREEN BAY, Wis. – And to think, AJ Dillon was once viewed as a running back who wouldn’t be able to catch the ball out of the backfield. Or do a successful Lambeau Leap. The Green Bay Packers’ second-year running back might have put both issues to rest during Sunday’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks – what with his 50-yard, tackle-breaking, catch and run in the fourth quarter to go along with the second of his two touchdown celebrations.
NFL
packersnews.com

Green 19 podcast: Defense, AJ Dillon have Aaron Rodgers' back in Packers' shutout victory over Seattle Seahawks

The story began as QB Aaron Rodgers' return from COVID-19, but by the end of the Packers' 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the defense and running back AJ Dillon had taken over as main characters. The PackerNews trio of Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood break down the game as well as address key injuries, key plays and Rodgers' decision to conduct his post-game press conference on video.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promoter#American Football
theanalyst.com

Why the Packers Are Having the Last Laugh on Their AJ Dillon Selection

After raising eyebrows across the NFL universe by trading up for Jordan Love in the first round, the Green Bay Packers sprung another surprise in the second round of the 2020 draft with the selection of a power running back by the name of AJ Dillon. It was a pick...
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon have great exchange about buying Packers shares

The Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering on Tuesday for the first time in a decade and just the sixth time in franchise history, and some of their own players raced to get in on the action. The Packers, the only publicly owned franchise in the four major professional...
NFL
Door County Pulse

PODCAST: AJ Dillon Gets Key to Door County

Andrew Kleidon and Myles Dannhausen Jr. discuss what may be the peak of AJ Dillon’s career – accepting the key to Door County from Destination Door County. Then they discuss COVID-19 hospitalizations numbers, and how they compare to the numbers from the same time last year. Plus, voters in the Town of Gibraltar approved the purchase of 0.49 acres of property on the shoreline adjacent to the town dock for $3.5 million.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Need to Shut Down AJ Dillon to Beat Packers

It’s very difficult to win if the opposition can do everything. I know that Aaron Rodgers – doofus – is their best player; I also know Davante Adams will likely have Vikings fans everywhere pulling out their hair. To a certain extent, you have to live with these two finding some success. If I was defending LeBron in a one-on-one game, I’d try to merely contain him by taking away the 3 or by playing full-court defense (he’d win by a score of 100-2; I probably flopped so I could get to the free throw line). Similarly, the goal involves containing Rodgers & Adams. Slowing them down is good enough. The run defense, in contrast, needs to be stellar. The Vikings’ focus ought to be on completely shutting down AJ Dillon.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cory's Corner: AJ Dillon Can Be A No. 1 Back

The moment Aaron Jones went down with an MCL sprain in his right knee on Sunday vs. Seattle, there was a collective nervous breath at Lambeau Field. And rightfully so — Jones is a dynamic running back that can literally do it all with quick, efficient cuts and also catching the ball out of the backfield or split out wide.
NFL
wiproud.com

A ‘key’ player: Green Bay running back gets key to Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Current Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is making an impact on the field, and it didn’t take long for him to make one off the field too, as he received a key to Door County. Door County presented Dillon with a key to...
NFL
FanSided

AJ Dillon had an awesome reaction to Packers fans buying team stock

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has the best reaction as a proud new stock owner of the unique publicly-owned Wisconsin NFL team. AJ Dillon entered a Nov. 18 press conference to meet with Packers media — or fellow shareholders, according to Dillon. “This is practically a shareholders meeting,...
NFL
Weekly Spiral

AJ Dillon shows great vision and power in the Green Bay offense

AJ Dillon is quickly becoming a mainstay in the Packers offense. He’s creating 2.4 yards after contact per attempt, displays great vision, has shown that he’s impactful in the pass game, and is a versatile gap and zone scheme runner. Dillon’s one-cut, physical style of running has been a problem...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy