ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Roundup: Shepherd women stay undefeated

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. – Abby Beeman had 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Shepherd (4-0) to a 65-47 win over Lincoln University (0-2) in women’s basketball action Saturday. Beeman hit on 9 of 14 field goals with a 5-of-7 effort from 3-point range. Sydney Clayton added...

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Falcons stay undefeated with wins over Myrtle

MYRTLE- Despite replacing key contributors from last year’s state runner-up team such as Zach Shugars and Tyson Smithey, the Ingomar Falcons continue to impress with a 81-51 road victory over the Myrtle Hawks to keep their undefeated start intact. Falcons head coach Jonathan Ashley spoke postgame about how his team...
MYRTLE, MS
Quad Cities Onlines

Ambrose women start quickly, stay unbeaten

A fast start led to a quick decision Wednesday for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team. Hitting 11 of 17 shots in the opening quarter, the Fighting Bees wasted no time building a double-digit lead and cruising to a 71-39 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over winless Judson at Lee Lohman Arena.
BASKETBALL
semoball.com

Sikeston eighth graders race past NMCC to stay undefeated

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Sikeston eighth grade basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with an easy 60-32 win over New Madrid County Central Thursday night. Sikeston raced out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter behind nine points from Ben James, who finished the game with a game-high 18. Will Lape and Drake Williams each added nine points for the Bulldogs who put 10 players in the scoring column.
SIKESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln University#Lions#Men S
southeastiowaunion.com

Connect 4: Iowa Wesleyan women stay unscathed

MT. PLEASANT — After three-straight blowout wins, the Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team had their closest challenge yet on Wednesday night, but when the final buzzer sounded, it was once again the Tigers who finished on top. Iowa Wesleyan held off Monmouth College 72-63, the fourth win in a row...
IOWA STATE
thecollegianur.com

Women’s club rugby goes undefeated in for first time in program history

The University of Richmond Women's Club Rugby team has been nothing short of phenomenal this year. In its fifth year as a program -- and first season since the COVID-19 pandemic -- the team finished undefeated for the first time after its final tournament this past weekend. With two blowouts against Longwood University and Virginia Commonwealth University, it came down to their final game against Emory & Henry College.
RICHMOND, VA
Rapid City Journal

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU women fall in preseason opener

The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team opened the preseason as they traveled to Minot to take on Minot State Friday morning. The Yellow Jackets had a tough day as the Beavers pulled away in the third and held off BHSU for a 55-52 victory at the Minot State University Dome.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Journal & Sunday Journal

Roundup: D2Football.com honors Shepherd's Bagent

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent was named D2Football.com Offensive Player of the Week for his stellar play against East Stroudsburg last Saturday. Bagent continued his standout play this season against the Warriors. He threw for 437 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-7 win over East Stroudsburg. He also...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Volleyball Drops Five-Set Battle vs Shepherd

WEST CHESTER, Pa.-Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the West Chester women's volleyball team (21-7, 9-4 PSAC) returned home on Friday evening to host league foe Shepherd (22-3, 11-2 PSAC) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference matchup with major playoff implications. West Chester battled throughout the match and took Shepherd to a fifth set, but it was the visiting Rams who escaped Hollinger Field House with a narrow 3-2 victory (19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 15-8). West Chester opened the first set with an impressive 6-0 run, which included a pair of aces by the PSAC's ace-leader Sydney Heffner (Bath, Pa./Northampton) before Shepherd halted the run with a pair of points of its own to make the score 6-2 early in the set. From this point, West Chester and Shepherd began trading points as the Rams cut the West Chester lead down to two making the score 14-12 midway through the set, which prompted a Golden Ram timeout. Out of the timeout, Shepherd cut the West Chester lead down to just one making the score 14-13 before West Chester went on another short run to take an 18-14 lead. West Chester and Shepherd traded points over the balance of the first set as the Golden Rams emerged with a 25-19 first set victory to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
WEST CHESTER, PA
theleadernews.com

Basketball roundup: Perkins, Sanborn lead SPX girls to undefeated week

The St. Pius X Lady Panthers entered the 2021-22 basketball season with high expectations on the heels of a playoff season with multiple starters returning. And at least through the first week of the season, they are living up to the early expectations that had them ranked 10th among TAPPS 6A private schools by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches thanks to returning stars Breelyn Sanborn and Zachara Perkins. SPX defeated Bellaire Episcopal 73-60 on Nov. 9 and Second Baptist 57-47 on Saturday to start the season 2-0.
BASKETBALL
Daily Reflector

ECU ROUNDUP: Pirate hoops stays perfect at 3-0

East Carolina basketball heads to Myrtle Beach this week armed with a 3-0 record to start the season. The third win came Sunday at home against Western Carolina, a 95-79 victory that featured a 30-point outburst from guard Tristen Newton. ECU controlled the game, leading 59-33 at halftime and building another important step from the Pirates’ shaky opening win against South Carolina State and Friday night’s more convincing 83-71 win over visiting Canisius.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Area roundup: Vandal women swamped by Toreros

MOSCOW — Idaho's women's basketball team couldn't have picked a worse time to go ice cold in its second game. The Vandals went 2-for-15 from the field in the second quarter Sunday, including missing all eight of its 3-point attempts, while San Diego went on a 29-5 run as the Toreros registered a 66-46 nonconference victory at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
MOSCOW, ID
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Basketball Tames Tigers in Baton Rouge to Remain Undefeated

BATON ROUGE, La. – The FGCU women's basketball team faced its toughest test of the young season, Sunday afternoon, on the road at LSU and passed with flying colors, downing the Tigers, 88-74, at the Maravich Center. With the win, the Eagles improve to 3-0 on the season while handing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KFDA

WT Volleyball stays undefeated in “The Box” in win over DBU

CANYON, Texas - The Lady Buffs end the regular season undefeated in their home court after sweeping the DBU Patriots in three straight sets, (25-17, 25-14, 25-6). The lady buffs stayed strong and competitive throughout the match finishing the day with 43 kills, eight attack errors, 38 assists, three aces, 11 blocks and 63 digs.
CANYON, TX
Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball looks to remain undefeated against Stony Brook

After three hard-fought games in Piscataway to begin the season, the Rutgers women’s basketball team continues its stretch of home games as they face Stony Brook today at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus. The Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) are coming off of a hard-fought battle against Fairfield, where the...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
thesungazette.com

Hawks football holds off Rangers to stay undefeated

TULARE – After a two-year hiatus, playoff football is back in the Central Valley. Last Friday’s matchup at Bob Mathias Stadium lived up to the hype in a first-time meeting between two Tulare County teams as Mission Oak held off Redwood’s late game comeback attempt to win their home playoff opener.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy