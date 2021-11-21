ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash: Report

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
UPDATE : Authorities ID Child Killed In GSP Crash

ORIGINAL STORY: A child was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Saturday night in Ocean County, as first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

The incident occurred on the Exit 89A ramp on the southbound side of the highway in Lakewood, 511NJ says.

Footage from the scene shows a vehicle overturned in a ditch. The Lakewood Scoop is reporting that the child was 9 years.

State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request at 11:45 p.m.

Comments / 17

Debbie Okane
3d ago

I think that speed has a lot to do with it I was driving to Freehold the other day going 70 miles per hour on Route 18 and it was like I was standing still The cars were flying by me 80 90 miles per hour Scary. I feel so bad for the child. It didn't have to happen. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply(1)
4
Jus Lyn
3d ago

Print FACTS! Was this driver from Lakewood!? Was the child properly in carseat, seatbelt?? WHO is this driver and how many in vehicle?

Reply(3)
2
