ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

14,000 keiki initiated first COVID dose, can be fully vaccinated by Christmas

By Nikki Schenfeld
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPrex_0d36eUBb00

The Pfizer vaccine became available to kids aged five to 11 on Nov. 3, and since then, about 14,000 keiki have received their initial dose.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keiki#Covid#Christmas
cwcolumbus.com

More than 40,000 Ohio kids 5-11 have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Since the CDC approved kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, more than 40,000 Ohioans in that age group have received their first shot. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said as of Friday, 40,300 kids 5-11 have received their first dose. Statewide, 52%of Ohioans...
OHIO STATE
Gilroy Dispatch

Photo: Children get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kayden smiles behind his mask after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at the South County Annex in Gilroy on Nov. 7. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2 approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. The vaccine is a two-dose series, with the second shot administered three weeks after the first. Claudia Rossi, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Education, visited the clinic, and said the goal is to vaccinate 75 percent of eligible 5- to 11-year-olds in the county by Jan. 1. “Events like this that are offered at times that are convenient for working parents will get us there,” she said. Vaccination locations and appointments can be found at sccfreevax.org.
GILROY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Thegardenisland.com

Making the keiki COVID-19 vaccines easier to get

KALAHEO — Zephyr Bundschuh was excited about getting his COVID-19 vaccine for keiki ages 5 to 11 years old, bouncing and flitting about the various places inside the Kalaheo Neighborhood meeting room while his dad and brother finished the paperwork. “Again?” Marsha Nager asked the 7-year-old as he plopped back...
KALAHEO, HI
KSAT 12

Families who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can ‘feel good’ about gathering for holidays, Dr. Fauci says

Families who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should feel safe during holiday gatherings, the government’s top infectious diseases expert says. Dr. Anthiny Fauci spoke during an event from the Bipartisan Policy Center on Monday and gave some guidance for family gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving. “If you get vaccinated and your...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LJWORLD

‘Sense of relief’: Hundreds of children receive first dose of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine through first health department clinics

Some shed tears, and others put on a brave face: Hundreds of Douglas County children received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Young children had to wait much longer than adults and teenagers to get the vaccine, and some parents told the Journal-World they were just happy their kids now have some protection from the global pandemic that has wreaked havoc for more than 18 months.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Vaccine Offering Long-Lasting Immunity Passes First Human Trial

A new player has entered the COVID-19 vaccine game: CoVac-1, a multi-peptide vaccine designed to offer long-lasting immunity, has passed its first human trial. Proving itself to be safe and effective, the vaccine produced an immune response lasting at least three months and surpassing that of natural immunity or alternative vaccines.
CANCER
hawaiinewsnow.com

First-ever drive-thru keiki vaccination clinic launches this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parents will soon be able to get their elementary-age children vaccinated in a drive-thru clinic at Aloha Stadium. It’s an effort by Hawaii Pacific Health, the state Department of Health and the Honolulu Fire Department. Once they get the shot, the family can drive off after a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

3K+
Followers
862
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy