COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 2 and Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. The Buckeyes jump to No. 2 comes after a blowout 56-7 win over then-ranked No. 7 Michigan State as well as Oregon’s brutal 38-7 loss to […]

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO