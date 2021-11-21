ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, MD

Edgewood Nonprofit Feeding Hungry Sees Increased Need Due To Rising Food Prices

By Sean Streicher
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTdZa_0d36cpk000

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — As the cost of food continues to rise, organizations that help feed the hungry are becoming more important.

The Sharing Table is a non-profit coalition of churches and community organizations that has been helping feed those in need since 1993.

“It’s amazing to watch God work through the hearts of others and direct people to where they need is,” said Wendy Weyant, the president of The Sharing Table.

Each Saturday, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood, they provide a bag of groceries and a hot meal to anyone who needs it.

Over the course of the pandemic, they’ve gone from providing 91 meals a week to 215, with different organizations volunteering to help pack bags and cook food.

“As our need went up, people just said, ‘Sure, we’ll bring more,” and they just kept bringing more and more food as we asked,” Weyant said.

Darlene Burlason makes a stop at the church every weekend to pick up food for people she helps feed others.

“This is wonderful,” Burlason said.  “I help two other families, so it’s really great.”

It’s a way for members of the community to help their neighbors.

“We’re all blessed to be a blessing to others,” Weyant said.

To find out how you can help with their mission, visit https://www.sharingtable.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Beth Tfiloh Synagogue To Celebrate 100 Years, Kick Off Chanukah With Community Fireworks Display

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Sunday, Beth Tfiloh Congregation, a synagogue in Pikesville, will hold a fireworks display to celebrate the first day of Chanukah. Beth Tfiloh’s Centennial Chanukah Celebration will also be a celebration of the congregation’s 100th year. The synagogue is a Modern Orthodox congregation that was founded in 1921. The congregation was the first synagogue in Baltimore’s Forest Park neighborhood, before moving to Pikesville in 1966. The celebration is open to the community and will begin at 5:55 p.m. The event will also feature music from Six13, a New York-based Jewish all-male a cappella group known for their song parodies. Those interested in attending can find out more about the event here.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Here’s Some Baltimore Restaurants That Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Planning a huge Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Not everyone has the time or resources to pull it together, and for some people, the prospect of going to a restaurant on Thanksgiving is very appealing. Thankfully, there are a few spots in Baltimore that will be open on Thanksgiving. Whether you’re looking for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or something entirely different, these have you covered. Apropoe’s – Harbor East Located within the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel, Apropoe’s will be serving traditional Thanksgiving food. Reservations are recommended and can be made here. Bob Evans  Bob Evans will tweak their hours slightly but will...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

What’s Left On Your Thanksgiving List?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is all about making sure you get to your Thanksgiving location and have what you need to make it a delicious one. Whether it’s eggs, spices or maybe even a Baltimore-exclusive pie, many are spending Wednesday picking up some last-minute items for the Thanksgiving table. Rachel: Tell us what do you have here? Lourdes Hyatt, shopping: “This is just some last-minute shopping to top off the thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.” Rachel: What are some of your thanksgiving plans and how will these last-minute items factor in? Shanna Hines, shopping: “I’m just going to be spending time with family. So, I’m going...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. Helping To Prepare Bea Gaddy Family Center’s Annual Thanksgiving Meal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the sizzle inside a kitchen we all love to hear on the fourth Thursday of November. True Chesapeake Oyster Co. doesn’t have any of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings on its menu, but on Monday, they’re cooking for an effort that’s bigger than them. Thiru Vignarajah, the Baltimore City mayoral candidate, has decided to help out. “True Chesapeake and Local Oyster were two restaurants who got hit hard during the pandemic, but they were prepared to step up because they know how hard it’s been,” he said The Bea Gaddy Family Center is the recipient of all this hard work, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
City
Edgewood, MD
CBS Baltimore

Feeling Festive? The Festival Of Trees Returns This Weekend

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — It’s that time of year again: the 32nd annual Festival of Trees kicks off this weekend. The annual event, which benefits the children and families served by the Kennedy Krieger Institute, runs Friday through Sunday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Festivalgoers can buy designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses, and there will be plenty of items up for auction. Additionally, the festival will play host on Friday and Saturday to a drive-through toy drive, featuring giveaways and appearances by Ravens cheerleaders and Santa. The toy drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those days. Everyone who drops off a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation will receive a special gift. The Kennedy Krieger Institute is a nonprofit group that serves children with learning disabilities and other developmental conditions. For details on this weekend’s festivities and tickets, visit the Festival of Trees’ website.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers Market Is Offering Thanksgiving Items Ahead Of The Holiday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “What size turkey were you hoping to get,” said one person. From the turkey to the sides. “It’s fresh, it’s fresh. You know your farmers,” said one person. A Thanksgiving dinner featuring Maryland products is on the menu for those shopping at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar the Sunday before the holiday. “This is one of the busiest days of the year for all the farmers here,” said one person. “We reserve our produce box so we can get here and everything we need to make all of our sides for Thanksgiving,” said one person. “All the fresh produce and stuff like that,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New App Launched In Baltimore Aimed To Help Reduce Food Waste

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may be surprising to hear, but according to the USDA upwards of 40 percent of food is wasted. However, a new app recently launched here in Baltimore is looking to change that while providing you with a great deal. The app is called “Too Good To Go” and it connects consumers with leftover products. Pitango Bakery and Cafe and Pitango Gelato in Fells Point use the app for their homemade pastries at the end of the day. “Part of our job is to create a welcoming environment with lots of good options for you and so in order to...
CELL PHONES
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Which grocery stores & retailers are open on Thanksgiving?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday shopping or just want to pick up some last-minute ingredients for your favorite dish, it’s good to know which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day. Now more than ever before, grocery stores and big box retailers are closing their doors to give their employees the chance to spend the holidays with their families and loved ones. To help you keep track of the shifting hours, we compiled a list of stores and whether they’re open or not for Thanksgiving. Below you’ll find our list of Thanksgiving openings and closures. As always,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Charity#Wjz#The Sharing Table#Peace Catholic Church
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Where To Pick Up A Thanksgiving Dinner In Baltimore On Short Notice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cooking for Thanksgiving can feel like a hassle at times. If you’re looking to skip the buying, mixing, baking and, for some, frying, many restaurants and grocery stores are offering pre-cooked meals. If you want to take something off your plate this season, here are a few Baltimore-area options for a quick and easy Thanksgiving meal. Bob Evans is offering hot Thanksgiving meals that will be available to order until Nov. 25. The meal may include: slow roasted turkey hickory-smoked ham bread and celery dressing green beans and ham buttered corn cranberry relish mashed potatoes and gravy pumpkin pie Boston Market offers prepared Holiday Buffets available for pickup between...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

How Do You Process Traumatic Events Within The Community?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our community has dealt with a series of horrible, senseless murders and they’ve had an effect. on everyone including us here at WJZ. Denise Koch reached out to Annette March Grier, who runs Roberta’s House, to find out what she tells those who are dealing with grief, loss and trauma. Koch: How do you make sense of this? How do you digest this? Grier: This is exactly what we call a series of traumatic events. and it’s going to create a hightened sense of fear and stress especially in the communities that deal with unsafety and violence every day. This is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Restaurant Spreads Holiday Cheer With Festive Cocktails & Decor

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County restaurant has come up with a festive way to serve its customers while also giving back to the community during the season of giving. Like many other restaurants, Lib’s Grill in Perry Hall is coping with the challenges of the supply chain crisis. That includes a lack of condiments, fluctuations in the price of meat and issues with liquor distribution. But owner Nick Liberatore isn’t letting those problems keep him from spreading holiday cheer. Lib’s Grill is rolling out a festive cocktail menu for the holidays to lift people’s spirits. One such cocktail is an...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy