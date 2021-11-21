Edgewood Nonprofit Feeding Hungry Sees Increased Need Due To Rising Food Prices

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — As the cost of food continues to rise, organizations that help feed the hungry are becoming more important.

The Sharing Table is a non-profit coalition of churches and community organizations that has been helping feed those in need since 1993.

“It’s amazing to watch God work through the hearts of others and direct people to where they need is,” said Wendy Weyant, the president of The Sharing Table.

Each Saturday, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood, they provide a bag of groceries and a hot meal to anyone who needs it.

Over the course of the pandemic, they’ve gone from providing 91 meals a week to 215, with different organizations volunteering to help pack bags and cook food.

“As our need went up, people just said, ‘Sure, we’ll bring more,” and they just kept bringing more and more food as we asked,” Weyant said.

Darlene Burlason makes a stop at the church every weekend to pick up food for people she helps feed others.

“This is wonderful,” Burlason said. “I help two other families, so it’s really great.”

It’s a way for members of the community to help their neighbors.

“We’re all blessed to be a blessing to others,” Weyant said.

To find out how you can help with their mission, visit https://www.sharingtable.org/