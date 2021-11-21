Christmas Music Weekends

ST. CLOUD -- We have your weekend central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take a nature hike with the HIKEhoppers, listen to the music of the Fabulous Armadillos, sing along with GREAT Theatre's production of The Sound of Music, take in a holiday church bazaar, and learn the sport of Axe throwing at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
Here’s your guide to weekend events, both virtual and in-person, to enjoy:. NJPAC presents Christian McBride: The Movement Revisited tonight, November 11 at 7:30 pm. Mayo PAC presents Little Feat: By Request Tour with Special Guest Jack Broadbent on Saturday, November 13 at 8 pm. TONY and EMMY Award-winning singer...
It will be like old home days at Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield when a couple of longtime favorites return this weekend- rootsy rockers The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow will hold a release show for its new live recording “Recovered” at the Greenfield venue on Friday night at 8 p.m. then on Saturday singer-songwriter Roger Salloom is back for his annual show which this year will include a special free showing of the documentary about his life “So Glad You Made It: The Saga of Roger Salloom, America’s Best Unknown Songwriter” The award winning film by Chris Sautter will be shown at 5 p.m and Salloom’s performance will be at 7 p.m.
The River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport, has been doing fall cleaning and has come across some things they don’t need anymore, so they are having a rummage sale this weekend. You can help find new homes for a wide variety of items this Saturday and Sunday from 1...
The LHS Drama Department, under the Direction of Miriam Climenhaga, presents Music Man this weekend in the Maskus Auditorium. Liberal High School students put on the production Friday and Saturday night at 7 and Sunday afternoon at 2. Admission for people 18 and under is $5, and adult tickets are $8.
The Hollister High School Theatre Department is opening their production of the Broadway musical “Little Women” this weekend. Showtimes for the production are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. “Based on Louisa May Alcott’s...
Cornucopia Music & Arts Festival This Weekend at Maddox Ranch. Cornucopia comes from the Latin phrase “cornu copiae” meaning horn of plenty. On that count Cornucopia Music & Arts Festival is 100% accurate, filling three days at Maddox Ranch in Lakeland, Florida, with amazing music — Friday through Sunday, November 19-21.
Carrie Underwood ensured all eyes were on her at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. During her performance, the country star rocked a gothic gown, complete with a low-cut bejewelled velvet bodice and a statement chiffon skirt with a thigh-high slit. The piece was cinched with a silver belt...
The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
Powerhouse vocalist Patti LaBelle has contributed hit records and her spunky personality to the music world for over five decades. The “On My Own” singer grew up performing in her church choir hoping that she would one day make it big. She did just that with a massive net worth to go along with her tremendous accomplishments.
The Minnesota Music Cafe celebrates 24 years! Come Down and celebrate and dance to the Funky Music of The GOOD, BAD & The FUNKY, who first started playing at MMC when it first opened 24 years ago. Doors at 7pm. GBF goes on at 8pm. $19 Cover Charge. Photo Credit...
BCT (Batesville Community Theatre) is celebrating its 50th birthday with a musical revue, “All Together Now!”, to be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at The Loft, above the Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., in Batesville. Showtime is 7 p.m. each evening. “All Together Now!” will feature food, fellowship,...
A second show has been added! Listen to Neal & Marga all week for chances to win tickets to New Kids On The Block Mixtape Tour 2022: The Party Continues w/ En Vogue, Rick Astley and Salt-N-Pepa on July 16th, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston. This is a hot show you don’t want to miss and we have tickets before you can even buy them!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chanukah starts at sundown this Sunday.
This year, the holiday falls right after Thanksgiving, which means Jewish Americans will go from turkey to Black Friday and back again to having family around the table on Sunday.
As Broadway reopened, soon after so did the Actors’ Temple on West 47th Street.
The sanctuary has been home to off-Broadway shows for months, but it just welcomed back congregants in person in November in time for Chanukah.
“It commemorates a time when the Seleucid Greeks, before the turn of the millennium, were outlawing Judaism,” Rabbi Jill Hausman said.
The Holy Temple in Jerusalem was...
Comments / 0