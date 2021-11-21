Christmas Music Weekends

It will be like old home days at Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield when a couple of longtime favorites return this weekend- rootsy rockers The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow will hold a release show for its new live recording “Recovered” at the Greenfield venue on Friday night at 8 p.m. then on Saturday singer-songwriter Roger Salloom is back for his annual show which this year will include a special free showing of the documentary about his life “So Glad You Made It: The Saga of Roger Salloom, America’s Best Unknown Songwriter” The award winning film by Chris Sautter will be shown at 5 p.m and Salloom’s performance will be at 7 p.m.

1 DAY AGO