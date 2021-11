The write-in candidates running for seats on the Penn Manor and Cocalico school boards will come up short, according to Lancaster County’s elections office. In Cocalico, two write-in candidates trail by about 100 votes, even if misspelled versions of their names on some ballots are counted. Write-in candidate Rachel Davis received approximately 1,741 votes, while Dan Burton received approximately 1,815 votes. Neither candidate will have enough votes to overtake endorsed Republican Treva Bollinger, who received 1,847 votes on Election Day.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO