ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Local Groups Seek Support for Thanksgiving Meal for Military Families, Students, Seniors

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHeIv_0d36bhtD00
A traditional thanksgiving meal with turkey and stuffing. Photo by Marcus Quigmire via Wikimedia Commons

Nonprofits, along with local chefs and restaurants, will deliver a full holiday meal in Kearny Mesa for more than 200 military families, students and seniors on Thanksgiving.

The meals are offered either fully prepared or ready-to-cook thanks to donations from community members and sponsors.

It’s possible to add your support – H3 Heroes Helping Heroes 4Life is seeking donations via a GoFundMe campaign.

The second Thanksgiving drive-through meal event will be held at Alfred J. Hickman American Legion Post 460, hosted by Commander Brian Trum. Along with turkey dinners, families will receive toiletry bags, socks and clothing.

The event is one of many planned to serve the local community, including a Christmas event for children on Dec. 18, with toys, clothing, food and toiletries.

U.S. Navy veteran and 1st Responder, Mark George, founded H3 Heroes Helping Heroes 4Life to help homeless military veterans from all branches, while also providing mental health and suicide prevention services.

Hugs and Bags, a partner in the effort, is a community outreach program for local homeless and underprivileged people.

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Local businesses host Thanksgiving meal

Several hundred people turned out for the fifth annual Community Thanksgiving Meal, held at the Harker Heights Events Center. “This is an opportunity for us to come together with local businesses to provide a meal for members of the community,” Carolyn Brown said. Brown, who has helped organize the event...
KILLEEN, TX
Times Leader

Group distributes 500 meals to NEPA veterans and their families

Dana Elementary students’ letters to veterans included with Fork Over Love meals. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center has partnered with Fork Over Love to honor veterans. Fork Over Love is a non-profit organization that aims to support independent restaurants while feeding the community.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Military Veterans#Mental Health#Veteran#Christmas#Charity#Local Groups Seek Support#Kearny Mesa#U S Navy#1st Responder
KKTV

Organizations in Fountain providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two local organizations are coming together to give back to families in need of food in the Fountain Community. The American Legion Post 38 and the Fountain Police Department have joined forces to pass out 20 Thanksgiving meals this morning. Each meal includes turkey, cornbread, stuffing and much more to fill the stomachs of families that might not be able to afford the meals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
Tacoma Daily Index

Making A Difference Foundation Announces 2021 Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway to Veteran and Military Families

The Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) announces their Eloise’s Cooking Pot (ECP) Food Bank in Tacoma will be giving away... The Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) announces their Eloise’s Cooking Pot (ECP) Food Bank in Tacoma will be giving away 600 full thanksgiving food boxes, including turkeys, to Pierce County veteran and military families for Thanksgiving 2021. Each food box will have enough free food to feed a veteran family of four and will ensure they will have the food they need for the holiday. The Thanksgiving meals are available by signup only on a first-come, first-serve basis with the delivery of the meals being done November 22 and 23, directly to the veterans’ homes.
TACOMA, WA
Mercury News

Local volunteers serve Daily Bread, Thanksgiving meals

While volunteers from Cupertino Rotary help feed homeless people in the community year-round, the club has big plans for Thanksgiving Day. The morning of Nov. 25, Rotarians are set to pick up 120 meals from the Safeway at Homestead Road and De Anza Boulevard and deliver them to people in need, selected by local community service agencies and schools.
CUPERTINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Show of Support to honor military families this week

Show of Support will have its 17th annual Hunt for Heroes Banquet on Tuesday at Bush Convention Center with guest speaker Sgt. First Class (retired) Gregory Allen Stube. The event will honor 18 military couples from across the United States. On Wednesday, the men leave for a hunting trip and their wives spend three days “being pampered” in Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
St. Albans Messenger

Berkshire students are making free meals for seniors in their community

BERKSHIRE — Students at Berkshire Elementary and Middle School will be putting on their aprons next week to bring Thanksgiving to seniors in their community. “We’re a very small community,” said organizer Sarah Fortin, a school-based behavior consultant at BEMS through Northwestern Counselling and Support Services. “Our school is small, but our extended community has always been there for us. We want the kids to see they can make a big impact on other peoples’ lives.”
BERKSHIRE, VT
News On 6

Meals On Wheels Seeking Volunteers To Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to help deliver hot meals on Thanksgiving Day. The organization says more than 500 people will receive a meal this year. Volunteers will be assigned a pick-up time between 8 and 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and deliveries will be finished by 11.
CHARITIES
newspressnow.com

Turkey Day provides holiday meals to local families

Hundreds of area residents will be able to have a turkey dinner with the traditional trimmings thanks to a giveaway Thursday in St. Joseph. People lined up outside of Second Harvest Community Food Bank as part of the organization’s annual Turkey Day giveaway. Second Harvest has been handing out hundreds of turkeys the week before Thanksgiving for more than a decade. This year, a total of 750 birds were handed out — 650 at Second Harvest’s building in St. Joseph and 100 in Leavenworth, Kansas.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
cityofrsm.org

Support the Meals on Wheels Adopt a Senior Giving Tree!

Age Well Senior Services, Rancho Santa Margarita, seeks donations for the Meals on Wheels program this holiday season. Please help Age Well Senior Services continue providing nutritious, hot meals that allow seniors the dignity of staying in their homes. Your $25 donation will provide a local senior with a special holiday meal, a personalized card, and some yuletide cheer!
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
KATV

Supporting military-connected students in public schools

Pinnacle Pointe Hospital is an inpatient hospital that offers treatment for children and adolescents ages 5-17. They also offer outpatient services throughout the state through The Pointe Outpatient Clinics. They are available 24/7 to provide a no-cost mental health assessment for you or your loved one. Call 1-800-880-3322 to get...
EDUCATION
Riverside Press Enterprise

Corona seniors enjoy drive-thru Thanksgiving meals

Hundreds of older Corona resident drove by Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, to pick up free Thanksgiving lunches. The city staged the event for those 50 and older at at Estancia Del Sol, a senior living community. Community donations helped the city reach its goal of 250 meals. Corona joined with...
CORONA, CA
mageenews.com

Student Council Provides Thanksgiving Meal for Teachers

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School Student Council members and sponsor Audarshia Flagg treated all teachers to lunch Thursday, November 18, 2021 for Thanksgiving. Council...
SOCIETY
utv44.com

Thanksgiving meals on target for needy families

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Just days away from Thanksgiving, the Prodisee Pantry, one of the largest providers of free meals for those in need in Baldwin County, is meeting its goal to serve local families. Supply chain issues and rising food cost were of concern early on, however, good...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WHEC TV-10

No one left behind: a local group serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Recvoery All Ways held its first-ever free Thanksgiving dinner Saturday afternoon. The group served 400 members struggling with drug abuse, mental health issues and homelessness in the community with a hearty, traditional Thanksgiving meal.... and no one was turned away. "Their lives are pretty rough," said...
ROCHESTER, NY
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy