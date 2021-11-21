ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TQwb_0d36bbar00

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to take the lead in the first quarter and never looked back, downing perennial Horizon League stalwart Wright State 78-67 for their first conference victory.

Hailey Oskey scored 21 points to lead the way for UWGB, who lost the conference opener against Northern Kentucky Thursday.

Brooklyn Blackburn chipped in a career-high 15 points to the overall effort, beginning the game’s scoring with a three-pointer.

Defensively, Green Bay forced 15 Wright State turnovers.

The Phoenix will travel to Las Vegas for a tournament over the holiday weekend, taking on Oklahoma State and SMU in the South Pointe shootout.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

(WFRV) – Defending state champion Notre Dame and FRCC contender De Pere started their seasons with home wins Saturday afternoon. The Tritons trailed a tough Pewaukee team for much of the first half, but big contributions from Hope Barrington in the first half and Sarah Hardwick in the second half edged NDA over the visiting […]
DE PERE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Appleton, WI
Green Bay, WI
Basketball
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Brooklyn, WI
WFRV Local 5

OL Elgton Jenkins has torn ACL, out for the season

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The injury bug has bitten the Packers again and now Green Bay will have to again make some adjustments on their offensive line. Testing has confirmed that Elgton Jenkins will be out for the rest of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Appleton North falls short of state as Franklin rallies again

OSHKOSH (WFRV) – Appleton North was 11 minutes away from the first trip to Camp Randall Stadium in program history – a chance to put a poetic bow on a playoff run, avenge a lingering loss and get the comeback bugaboo off their backs. Sometimes, though, sports resembles symmetry more than poetry. The Lightning fell […]
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Menasha misses return trip to state in gritty loss to Rice Lake

RHINELANDER (WFRV) – After a gutsy win over undefeated Luxemburg-Casco in Level 3, Menasha went into the state semifinals with an air of unfinished business from its 2019 championship loss. This year, however, the Bluejays won’t get that chance. Menasha battled through the elements and a mound of adversity, but ultimately fell to a battle-tested […]
RHINELANDER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#The Green Bay Phoenix#Horizon League#Uwgb#Smu#Wfrv Local
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate QB Kurt Benkert, release QB Blake Bortles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated quarterback Kurk Benkert from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced the move Monday afternoon along with the Packers releasing QB Blake Bortles. Bortles signed with Green Bay in the early months of the summer this year, but was cut shortly after. When […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers’ Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for the reigning MVP to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, preventing him from joining his teammates for a 13-7 loss at Kansas City that […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate left tackle David Bakhtiari off the PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – He’s finally back. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, the Packers announced late Wednesday afternoon. This was the last day the Packers had to activate the left tackle or he would have been done for the entire season. Bakhtiari has been […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – A half decade of dominance reached a new apex Saturday for the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans, facing perhaps their toughest challenge yet in completing the rare three-peat. Lux-Casco beat out McFarland by a tiebreaker for the top seed in the state tournament, and the title match lived up to the billing. After L-C […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Appleton North volleyball, Notre Dame soccer capture runner-up trophies

(WFRV) – A pair of Northeast Wisconsin teams took home silver ball trophies on state championship Saturday, with Appleton North falling to Oconomowoc in the Division 1 girls volleyball final and Notre Dame finishing just a hair short of Shorewood in the Division 3 boys soccer final. North finished the season 41-7 after a straight […]
SOCCER
WFRV Local 5

Packers avoid shut out, limp through a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WFRV) – The Chiefs’ defense is ranked 28th overall in the NFL and the Packers couldn’t take advantage until it was too late. Part of that falling on Green Bay’s special teams’ shoulders. Jordan Love would finally connect with Allen Lazard for a touchdown late in the 4th quarter that sparked a […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Badgers blitz Rutgers 52-3 for fifth consecutive win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Not only has Wisconsin put its horrid 1-3 start behind it, everything is suddenly within reach for the Badgers. Graham Mertz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Wisconsin won its fifth straight game and become bowl eligible for the 20th straight year with a 52-3 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFRV Local 5

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson eligible to return Sunday versus the Packers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared Monday to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson’s surgeon, Dr. Steve Shin, released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.” […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Pound the rock; five keys to the Packers setting Jordan Love up for success

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WFRV) – Has there been something going on with the Packers offense this week? I’m kidding. The Packers already knew, despite the lackluster showing the Chiefs had shown so far, the AFC representative in back-to-back Super Bowls wasn’t going to just lay down, as Preston Smith put it. But with Aaron Rodgers […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

438
Followers
231
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy