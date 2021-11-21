GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to take the lead in the first quarter and never looked back, downing perennial Horizon League stalwart Wright State 78-67 for their first conference victory.

Hailey Oskey scored 21 points to lead the way for UWGB, who lost the conference opener against Northern Kentucky Thursday.

Brooklyn Blackburn chipped in a career-high 15 points to the overall effort, beginning the game’s scoring with a three-pointer.

Defensively, Green Bay forced 15 Wright State turnovers.

The Phoenix will travel to Las Vegas for a tournament over the holiday weekend, taking on Oklahoma State and SMU in the South Pointe shootout.

