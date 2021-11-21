ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

No. 17 Iowa beats Illinois 33-23

By Dustin Nolan
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQYW5_0d36bVFN00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for No. 17 Iowa’s first touchdown and the Hawkeyes went on to beat Illinois 33-23 on Saturday.

Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter when Jones took the kick near the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score.

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a 2-yard run for a touchdown and Caleb Shudak kicked four field goals, including a 51-yarder in the second quarter. Linebacker Jack Campbell’s 32-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:36 to play closed the Hawkeyes’ scoring.

Illinois’ Brandon Peters threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Ford to end a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:23 to start the game. But the Illini (4-7, 3-5) had just 9 yards on 10 plays in their next three possessions.

James McCourt had three field goals for the Illini.

Tyler Goodson ran for 132 yards for the Hawkeyes, his third 100-yard game of the season. Alex Padilla, making his second start, was just 6 of 17 for 83 yards.

Peters, who threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams in the closing seconds, was 16 of 36 for 248 yards. Illinois’ Chase Brown, who was averaging 106.4 rushing yards per game, was held to 42 yards on 13 carries.

Iowa extended its winning streak against the Illini to eight games. The Hawkeyes have won 13 of the last 14 in the series.

Illinois was playing without head coach Bret Bielema, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Assistant head coach George McDonald was the interim head coach.

FAMILY MOMENT

Iowa defensive back Henry Marchese was greeted by more than just his parents during the pregame Senior Day ceremony. Marchese’s twin brother, Michael, a senior tight end for Illinois, was also there. The two hugged to a loud ovation from the crowd.

Henry Marchese, who plays on special teams, had a key block on Jones’ kickoff return.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa’s conservative offense drew scattered boos at times from the home fans, especially on a second-quarter possession inside Illinois territory when the Hawkeyes ran three consecutive running plays for minus-4 yards, leading to a Shudak field goal. Still, Iowa stayed in the Big Ten West Division title race heading into the final weekend of the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes, who have been in the rankings all season, likely hold their position with the win.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Iowa: Visits Nebraska on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Nebraska State
Local 4 WHBF

Keegan Murray named Big Ten Co-Player of the week

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murrary was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning. He splits the award with Purdue forward Trevion Williams. Murray averaged 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 blocks last week, while helping the Hawkeyes go 2-0. He also shot 54.3 percent from the field […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

Clark, Warnock lead No. 8 Iowa past Southern, 87-67

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — As Caitlin Clark struggled to make shots, she focused on other things she could do for No. 8 Iowa. Clark had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double, McKenna Warnock had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Hawkeyes beat Southern 87-67 on Wednesday night. […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Kirk Ferentz discusses Iowa’s QB situation

The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a win over Minnesota, 27-22, and have won their last two games. In both of those games Alex Padilla played well for the Hawkeyes, stepping in for starting quarterback Spencer Petras, who has been out with a shoulder injury. Now, with Petras getting close to being healthy again, it […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Murray has 27 points, 21 rebounds; Iowa beats NC Central

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 27 points and 21 rebounds — both career highs — and Iowa used a 14-3 second-half run to pull away in its 86-69 win over North Carolina Central on Tuesday night. Murray, who set then-career bests of 24 and 25 points in the first two games of […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Ford
Person
Charlie Jones
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Isaiah Williams
Person
Alex Padilla
Local 4 WHBF

Bret Bielema tests positive for COVID-19, won’t coach against Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach against Iowa this weekend, per the team. “After developing mild symptoms yesterday, I was tested and unfortunately late Monday night tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” says Bielema through a team statement. “I’m disappointed that I will […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa WBB cancels Sunday’s game, trip to Cancun due to ‘positive COVID-19 test results within the program’

The Iowa women’s basketball team announced they’ve canceled several games over the next week “out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.” The games canceled are Sunday’s home game against Drake and their appearance next week at the Cancun Challenge. “We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Local 4 WHBF

No. 20 Iowa holds off Minnesota 27-22

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start, and No. 20 Iowa withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts to beat Minnesota 27-22 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) led 24-16 before Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading No. 9 Iowa over Northern Iowa 82-61. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. She is averaging 23.3 points this season. Iowa is […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Hawkeyes
Local 4 WHBF

Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 27, Minnesota 22

The Hawkeyes have a winning streak again after a 27-22 thriller against the Golden Gophers Saturday. Iowa was out-possessed by Minnesota 40:02 to 19:44, but they managed to have one of their best passing games of the year despite that. Alex Padilla had 206 and two touchdowns. Charlie Jones had 106 yards, including a 72-yard […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeyes once again embracing underdog mentality

When the Iowa men’s basketball team came in at No. 5 in last season’s preseason AP poll, it was well-deserved, but a position they were not accustomed to. “I don’t think any year I’ve been here we’ve been picked particularly high other than last year,” senior guard Connor McCaffery said. “Even coming into my sophomore […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeye(HQ) Headlines: 5 things before Minnesota

The No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to win two games in a row for the first time since early October, and it’s another trophy game. Floyd of Rosedale is on the line this week as they take on Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium. Coach Ferentz and a handful of players spoke to the media this […]
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Highlights and postgame: Iowa 17, Northwestern 12

The Hawkeyes finally got back in the win column over weekend, after beating Northwestern 17-12. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras left the game midway through the first quarter, after battling through a shoulder ailment. Alex Padilla stepped in and proved to be the spark the offense had been missing the past couple weeks. He and Tyler […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Two players sign with Iowa MBB

The early national signing day period for basketball started Wednesday and the Hawkeyes Men’s basketball team had two players sign their National Letters of Intent to come play in Iowa City next season. Two guards, Dasonte Bowen from Boston and Josh Dix from Council Bluffs, Iowa, both made it official. Bowen is one of the […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

118
Followers
232
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy