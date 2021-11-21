Heritage honors Lady Patriots 1982 state championship team

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – At the Bellmont vs Heritage girls’ basketball game on Saturday night, Heritage honored the Heritage Lady Patriots 1982 state championship team.

This state win was quite a feat since class basketball was not yet created and with Heritage being a small school, the team proved they were truly the best team in the State that season.

Several of the alumnus, including 1982 Miss Basketball Jody Beerman, and head coach Cheri Gilbert were in attendance.

Heritage girls’ basketball defeated Bellmont 54-49 to cap off the celebration.

