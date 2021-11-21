DePauw Ends Rose-Hulman's Season in the Opening Round of the Playoffs

The Alva Goldbugs closed out their football season Friday night with a loss to Crossings Christian in the first round of Class 2A playoffs. Although they didn't put any points on the board in the first quarter, the Alva team held their own while the Knights scored two touchdowns. Crossings Christian took charge in the second period, scoring four more times to lead 41-0 at the half. After one more touchdown in the third, the Knights sent in some younger players, and the Goldbugs were able to score. The final was Crossings Christian 48, Alva 22.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO