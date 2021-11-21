DePauw Ends Rose-Hulman's Season in the Opening Round of the Playoffs

The Walnut Ridge Bobcats went on the road to face the undefeated McGehee Owls in the first round of the 3A state football playoffs Friday night. The Owls, last year’s runners-up in 3A, were too much for the Bobcats, coasting to a 60-12 victory. McGehee quarterback Samuel Polite threw touchdown...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Rose-Hulman football team clinched the HCAC title on Saturday with a 58-21 victory over Mount St. Joseph at Cook Stadium. This is the 13th conference title in school history. With the victory, the Engineers return to the NCAA Division III playoffs for the first time since 2016. They will […]
PINSON – Another impressive season in the 6A classification came to an end for the Briarwood Lions on Friday, Nov. 12 after a second-half surge from No. 1 Clay-Chalkville led the Cougars to a 56-21 victory. “I mean, you know, they’re a great team,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Rose-Hulman men’s basketball team won their home opener on Wednesday evening, with a final score of 72-58 over Albion College. The Engineers were led by Dillon Duff with 15 points and Max Chaplin with 12. Vuk Djuric recorded 10 points and 9 rebounds while Samvit Ram and Jackson Kabrick […]
ATLANTA — This one got out of control quickly. Carver-Atlanta (8-2, Region 5-3A No. 2 seed) scored 37 first-half points en route to a 56-17 rout of North Hall (6-5, Region 7-3A No. 3 seed) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Henderson Stadium on Friday. The...
When the Casa Grande High football team, this year’s Vine Valley Athletic League and Egg Bowl champions, can’t pass the ball, it makes for a long night. Add to it extended clock-draining drives and long touchdown runs, and it’s game over. Benicia High rallied around its cornerbacks, two of whom...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Nov. 11, 2021) – The No. 7 seed Point University volleyball team looked to upset the No. 2 seed CIU Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament, but the Skyhawks' efforts came up short as CIU defeated Point in three sets (25-10, 25-22, 25-8). The Skyhawks conclude the 2021 season with a record of 14-16 (10-10 AAC).
SAN ANGELO, Texas: The Crane Golden Cranes battled against Ballinger but fell short, 35-34, ending their season in the Bi-District round. Ballinger will play Abernathy in the Area Round. See the highlights above for the full story.
Like multiple other fall sports, the girls varsity volleyball season has come to a bittersweet end. While the nets and jerseys have been folded up and put away, the memories made throughout the season will stay with the players. The girls had their first playoff game against Churchill on Thursday,...
For the second straight week, Boone Central’s state playoff game came down to an onside kick. In the opening round of the 2021 Nebraska Class C1 state football playoffs, leading visiting Wayne by a touchdown, Boone cleanly recovered a Blue Devil onside attempt to seal its 42-35 victory. Friday at...
The GMC Prep football team’s hot streak flamed out in the first round of the state playoffs over the weekend. The big, physical Manchester Blue Devils (6-4) were the ones holding the fire extinguisher on Davenport Field Saturday, handing the Bulldogs (10-1) their first and only loss of the season by a score of 20-8.
The playoff journey ended over the weekend for Overton High School volleyball, but it was one of the program’s best seasons in many years. Overton took Quinlan Boles to four sets on Saturday in Grand Saline, but lost, 23-25, 17-25, 25-21, 14-25. Overton ended its season with a 29-12 record.
It was the first week of the football playoffs and both Fort Worth Wyatt and Canyon Randall came into the game with hopes to keep their season alive. Wyatt came into the game ranked second in District 4-5A Division 2 earning the Chaparrals home field advantage. However, they were unable to hold off the Raiders, 63-21, in a bi-district game on Thursday night at Clark Stadium.
MIDLOTHIAN -- Hubbard's history-making Lady Jags volleyball team's amazing run ended Saturday in the Class 1A Region final the in Midlothian, where they fell one victory short of reaching the state tournament's semifinals. The Hubbard girls won the district title and then drove through the playoffs and coach Ariel Bragg...
The Lake Roosevelt Raiders' football season came to an end in Davenport on Friday at the hands of the Gorillas. The playoff game started with a Gorilla touchdown, followed by a four-yard LR rushing touchdown from Brit Egbert to end the first quarter tied 7-7. In the second quarter, the...
CLARKSDALE - The South Pontotoc Cougars played a good, high-energy first quarter at Clarksdale on Friday, but the athleticism of the top-seeded Wildcats showed through as the home team surged ahead and never looked back, taking the win in round one of the MHSAA 4A North Half playoffs, 41-0. South entered the game as the four seed, and their defense dug in and promised to make a game of things in the early going.
The Alva Goldbugs closed out their football season Friday night with a loss to Crossings Christian in the first round of Class 2A playoffs. Although they didn't put any points on the board in the first quarter, the Alva team held their own while the Knights scored two touchdowns. Crossings Christian took charge in the second period, scoring four more times to lead 41-0 at the half. After one more touchdown in the third, the Knights sent in some younger players, and the Goldbugs were able to score. The final was Crossings Christian 48, Alva 22.
North Murray High School traveled to Monroe to play the state's top-ranked Class 3A team, undefeated Monroe Area, in the first round of the state football playoffs. The top-ranked team proved worthy of that rating Friday night, shredding North Murray 58-14 to end the season for the Mountaineers. Monroe Area...
Hickory outlasted Smoky Mountain 37-34 Friday in the first round of the state 3-A football playoffs at Carr Hooper Stadium/Babe Howell Field. The Mustangs ended the season 7-3 for their best winning percentage since the 1992 team went 9-3. Turner Wood completed 16 of 24 passes for 166 yards and...
