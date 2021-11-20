Rowdies rally late, beat Louisville City FC to reach title game

The Tampa Bay Rowdies celebrate after the winning goal in extra time from Steevan Dos Santos during the USL Championship's Eastern Conference final Saturday at Al Lang Stadium. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Lucky Mkosana scored twice late to help the Rowdies erase a 2-0 deficit and force overtime against Louisville City FC in Saturday night’s Eastern Conference final at Al Lang Stadium. Tampa Bay capitalized on that bit of luck with Steevan Dos Santos’ goal in extra time for a 3-2 win.

“They proved they’re a great team,” Tampa Bay coach Neill Collins said. “Great teams can come back 2-nil at home. It says a lot about their character.”

For a second straight season, the Rowdies (26-7-2) defeated Louisville in a conference final.

Last year’s USL Championship title game against Phoenix was cancelled due to multiple positive COVID-19 results for Tampa Bay. The Rowdies will host the winner of the Western Conference final between host San Antonio FC and Orange County FC (which began Saturday at 10 p.m.) on Nov. 28.

Dos Santos, who missed the conference semifinal but returned to the lineup Saturday, headed in a cross from Laurence Wyke for the game-winner in the first half of extra time. Tampa Bay goalkeeper Evan Louro preserved the thrilling win with a stellar save in the second session of extra time by punching away a blast from Oscar Jimenez.

Mkosana’s header into the right side of the net in the final minute of regulation came off a cross from Forrest Lasso. That brought a raucous crowd of 7,120 to its feet and rewarded a late push by Tampa Bay.

The Rowdies earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by posting a league-best 71 points in the regular season, but for most of the game against Louisville things did not appear so advantageous for the home team.

Louisville took a 2-0 halftime lead, one on a nifty backdoor goal and another on an unlucky bounce against Tampa Bay. Brian Ownby tucked one just inside the right post off a cross from Jimenez before Lasso inadvertently deflected the ball past Louro.

“There was a lot wrong in the first half,” Colllins said.

Then Mkosana took over.

After at least three kicks, two by Dos Santos, from in close did not get through, the ball ricocheted out to Mkosana. The midfielder drilled a low shot past goalkeeper Chris Hubbard into the lower right side of the net in the 83rd minute. His tying goal came seven minutes later.

“Obviously in front of our fans, nothing can ever surpass that,” Mkosana said in comparing last year’s championship win on the road to winning the conference title at home. “I feel like this team’s special. We trust the coaching staff and we trust each other.”