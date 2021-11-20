ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Rowdies rally late, beat Louisville City FC to reach title game

By Steve Lee
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nigQ0_0d36ZzWn00
The Tampa Bay Rowdies celebrate after the winning goal in extra time from Steevan Dos Santos during the USL Championship's Eastern Conference final Saturday at Al Lang Stadium. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Lucky Mkosana scored twice late to help the Rowdies erase a 2-0 deficit and force overtime against Louisville City FC in Saturday night’s Eastern Conference final at Al Lang Stadium. Tampa Bay capitalized on that bit of luck with Steevan Dos Santos’ goal in extra time for a 3-2 win.

“They proved they’re a great team,” Tampa Bay coach Neill Collins said. “Great teams can come back 2-nil at home. It says a lot about their character.”

For a second straight season, the Rowdies (26-7-2) defeated Louisville in a conference final.

Last year’s USL Championship title game against Phoenix was cancelled due to multiple positive COVID-19 results for Tampa Bay. The Rowdies will host the winner of the Western Conference final between host San Antonio FC and Orange County FC (which began Saturday at 10 p.m.) on Nov. 28.

Dos Santos, who missed the conference semifinal but returned to the lineup Saturday, headed in a cross from Laurence Wyke for the game-winner in the first half of extra time. Tampa Bay goalkeeper Evan Louro preserved the thrilling win with a stellar save in the second session of extra time by punching away a blast from Oscar Jimenez.

Mkosana’s header into the right side of the net in the final minute of regulation came off a cross from Forrest Lasso. That brought a raucous crowd of 7,120 to its feet and rewarded a late push by Tampa Bay.

The Rowdies earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by posting a league-best 71 points in the regular season, but for most of the game against Louisville things did not appear so advantageous for the home team.

Louisville took a 2-0 halftime lead, one on a nifty backdoor goal and another on an unlucky bounce against Tampa Bay. Brian Ownby tucked one just inside the right post off a cross from Jimenez before Lasso inadvertently deflected the ball past Louro.

“There was a lot wrong in the first half,” Colllins said.

Then Mkosana took over.

After at least three kicks, two by Dos Santos, from in close did not get through, the ball ricocheted out to Mkosana. The midfielder drilled a low shot past goalkeeper Chris Hubbard into the lower right side of the net in the 83rd minute. His tying goal came seven minutes later.

“Obviously in front of our fans, nothing can ever surpass that,” Mkosana said in comparing last year’s championship win on the road to winning the conference title at home. “I feel like this team’s special. We trust the coaching staff and we trust each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Bucs seek to end two-game losing streak

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Bucs will seek to end a two-game losing steak when they play the New York Giants in a nationally televised game tonight at Raymond James Stadium. (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position

Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the College Football Playoff. Ohio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Washington Post

No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallies late to beat Canisius 69-60

OLEAN, N.Y. — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallied to beat Canisius 69-60 on Sunday night. Jalen Adaway added 16 points for St. Bonaventure (2-0) in his season debut after he was suspended for the season opener for an NCAA rule violation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ownby
Person
Evan Louro
Person
Steevan Dos Santos
Person
Forrest Lasso
Person
Lucky Mkosana
Person
Neill Collins
ESPN

Travis sparks late rally as Florida State beats Miami 31-28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- — Florida State delivered a comeback that belongs among the great down-to-the-wire finishes in the history of the rivalry with Miami. And Mike Norvell has a signature win to continue building the Seminoles’ foundation. Jordan Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment and two plays later...
FLORIDA STATE
reviewjournal.com

Silverado pulls away to beat Coronado, reach 4A title game — PHOTOS

Silverado quarterback Brandon Tunnell carried the ball just five times Friday night, but he made the most of those opportunities. Though Tunnell’s rushes totaled four yards, three of them were for touchdowns as the Skyhawks dominated the second half for a 42-7 home victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state semifinals.
SILVERADO, CA
semoball.com

Jackson, Scott City prepare for district title games

Just two Southeast Missourian coverage-area teams remain in this year’s district playoffs. The undefeated Jackson Indians will host second-seeded Seckman in the Class 5 District 1 championship on Friday, while No. 3-seeded Scott City will travel to state-ranked Hayti with the Class 1 District 1 title on the line. Jackson...
SCOTT CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville City Fc#San Antonio Fc#Super Dos Sanos#Z Tampa Bay Rowdies
SCNow

FMU's late rally not enough as Chowan wins conference title match

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a defensive battle and an offensive stalemate through the first 70-plus minutes of Sunday’s Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Tournament championship at the Florence Soccer Complex. But second-seeded Chowan had been pushing the pace offensively for quite some time – outshooting top-seeded Francis Marion University in...
FLORENCE, SC
stpetecatalyst.com

Rowdies blank Birmingham, will host Louisville in conference final

The Tampa Bay Rowdies continued their defense of the Eastern Conference title Saturday night, shutting out the Birmingham Legion FC 1-0 in the USL Championship’s conference semifinals. The match took place before a raucous crowd of 5,949 at Al Lang Stadium, which wa loud and energized before the opening kickoff....
SOCCER
KTLO

Arkansas State stages late rally to snap 8-game skid

MONROE, La. (AP) – Layne Hatcher threw for 444 yards and two touchdowns, Blake Grupe kicked the go-ahead field goal with 77 seconds remaining and Arkansas State snapped an eight-game losing streak by defeating Louisiana-Monroe 27-24 on Saturday night. The Red Wolves (2-8, 1-5 Sun Belt) scored the game’s final...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kansas City Star

Magic rally late, beat Knicks 104-98 to stop 3-game slide

Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Mo Bamba added 12 points and 11 boards, and the Orlando Magic rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Knicks 104-98 on Wednesday night. Terrence Ross scored 19 points off the bench and rookie Jalen Suggs added 13...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
elpasoheraldpost.com

North Texas rallies late to beat UTEP 20-17

DENTON, TEXAS – Ethan Mooney kicked a 27-yard field goal with seven seconds left, sending North Texas past UTEP, 20-17, on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The game-winner came following a 58-yard completion from Austin Aune to Detraveon Brown on third-and-8 deep in Mean Green territory. The Mean Green (4-6, 3-3...
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Late rally helps Suns beat the Doncic-less Mavs, 105-98

Even with superstar point guard Luka Doncic anxiously sitting on the bench in street clothes, the Dallas Mavericks had the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns on the ropes Wednesday night at Footprint Center. But the Suns put on a huge fourth-quarter rally and managed to wiggle free and win...
NBA
Press Democrat

Cardinal Newman advances to section title game behind late field goals

Special teams is important, especially when an offense stalls. For Cardinal Newman High School’s football team, their kicker grabbed the spotlight when the Cardinals couldn’t find the end zone in the second half. After kicking one of his three field goals at the halftime buzzer to make it a three-possession...
kyma.com

“Dig in and Hang on” Matadors reach National Title game

TYLER, Tex. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's been a year of first's for the Arizona Western men's soccer team. For the first time in school history the Matadors finished the regular season undefeated. After losing the District 1 championship to Salt lake Community College in Utah 2-1, on November 6th, AWC received an at-large bid in the 12 team NJCAA DI National Tournament.
OCRegister

Oaks Christian football beats El Modena to reach Division 5 title game

WESTLAKE VILLAGE — Oaks Christian’s football season began with five straight losses. But coach Charles Collins wasn’t looking at the losses as they rolled in. His eyes were trained on something else. “The prize goes to the one that can see the farthest down the road,” Collins said. “And what...
herdzone.com

Late-Game Rally Propels Herd to Win at Radford

RADFORD, Va. – The Marshall women's basketball team put four players in double figures and hit clutch free throws down the stretch to hang on for a 68-64 win at Radford on Sunday afternoon at the Dedmon Center. MU improved to 2-0 on the season, while Radford dropped to 0-2....
RADFORD, VA
allenamericans.com

Game Recap: Americans rally to beat Rapid City

Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) rallied to beat the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night by a 5-4 score at the Rushmore Civic Center. Gavin Gould scored the first hat trick of the season for the Americans scoring his second, third and...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy