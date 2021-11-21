Richmond claims Capital Cup with 20-17 win over William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Joe Mancuso threw for 188 and a 47-yard touchdown to Jasiah Williams, which put the game out of reach for William & Mary in the fourth quarter. Richmond held off a Tribe rally, and hung on for a 20-17 win at Zable Stadium.

The Tribe (6-5, 4-4 in Colonial Athletic Association), which fell just short of a possible spot in the FCS playoffs, were led by Bronson Yoder. He rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

