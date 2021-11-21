ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Police Issue Arrest Warrant For 15-Year-Old In Fatal McKeesport Stabbing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are searching for 15-year-old Damian Baverso for a deadly stabbing on Friday in McKeesport.

On Friday, police were called to a home on Sinclair Street for reports of a person stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

RELATED: Man Stabbed To Death In McKeesport

Throughout county police’s investigation, they found that Baverso was the person responsible for the stabbing.

Baverso is a white male, approximately 5’8″, and has a thin build.

He is known to frequent the McKeesport, Oakmont and West Mifflin areas.

Anyone that sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 or 1-833-ALL-Tips.

