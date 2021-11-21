Police Issue Arrest Warrant For 15-Year-Old In Fatal McKeesport Stabbing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are searching for 15-year-old Damian Baverso for a deadly stabbing on Friday in McKeesport.

On Friday, police were called to a home on Sinclair Street for reports of a person stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

Throughout county police’s investigation, they found that Baverso was the person responsible for the stabbing.

Baverso is a white male, approximately 5’8″, and has a thin build.

He is known to frequent the McKeesport, Oakmont and West Mifflin areas.

Anyone that sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 or 1-833-ALL-Tips.

