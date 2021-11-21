Joyful Pittsburghers Return To Downtown For Light Up Night

By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a magical start to the holidays on Saturday with thousands of lights twinkling throughout the city.

There were also thousands of people in the streets of downtown Pittsburgh for the 60th annual Light Up Night.

“Coming to Light Up Night is a tradition for us,” said Jen Ritter of Canonsburg. “To miss it last year and be able to be back this year is exciting.”

Many in the city were making up for last year being canceled and soaked in every opportunity. People were dressed in Santa hats, wearing Christmas lights, and sipping on hot chocolate.

“Everyone seems to be in good spirits,” said Eric, a new Pittsburgher. “It’s good to be out after the pandemic and everything. It’s nice to see people out, now it’s time for some hot chocolate.”

It’s what many call the ultimate holiday experience with activities set up across the city, including concerts, shopping, good food, and of course, fireworks.

“I think for the kids, it’s an awesome experience,” said Glenda Vawyck of Cranberry Township. “I’m a kid myself tonight, I love Christmas, the beauty of it. I love people coming out and just being joyful. I think we need that.”

From gingerbread competitions, ice skating, and so much more, there was plenty of entertainment for everyone.

“Everything is just excellent,” Vawyck added with a chef’s kiss.

In very Pittsburgh fashion, a new attraction near the EQT building got a lot of attention and it was a pretty big…dill.

“I came all the way from Phoenix to see the pickle!” Kendra Sy said.

“Very Pittsburgh-y,” said Finnigan Martin.