ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Joyful Pittsburghers Return To Downtown For Light Up Night

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imgBX_0d36ZlPr00

By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a magical start to the holidays on Saturday with thousands of lights twinkling throughout the city.

There were also thousands of people in the streets of downtown Pittsburgh for the 60th annual Light Up Night.

“Coming to Light Up Night is a tradition for us,” said Jen Ritter of Canonsburg. “To miss it last year and be able to be back this year is exciting.”

Many in the city were making up for last year being canceled and soaked in every opportunity. People were dressed in Santa hats, wearing Christmas lights, and sipping on hot chocolate.

“Everyone seems to be in good spirits,” said Eric, a new Pittsburgher. “It’s good to be out after the pandemic and everything. It’s nice to see people out, now it’s time for some hot chocolate.”

It’s what many call the ultimate holiday experience with activities set up across the city, including concerts, shopping, good food, and of course, fireworks.

“I think for the kids, it’s an awesome experience,” said Glenda Vawyck of Cranberry Township. “I’m a kid myself tonight, I love Christmas, the beauty of it. I love people coming out and just being joyful. I think we need that.”

From gingerbread competitions, ice skating, and so much more, there was plenty of entertainment for everyone.

“Everything is just excellent,” Vawyck added with a chef’s kiss.

In very Pittsburgh fashion, a new attraction near the EQT building got a lot of attention and it was a pretty big…dill.

“I came all the way from Phoenix to see the pickle!” Kendra Sy said.

“Very Pittsburgh-y,” said Finnigan Martin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Independent

Lights, garland and Christmas cheer: Parade returns to downtown Ashland

ASHLAND With the thrust of a Shriner’s hips and a wave from Santa, Ashland officially welcomed in the 2021 Christmas season. The Ashland Christmas Parade returned to full glory Tuesday after scaling down last year to Santa on a firetruck with a police escort due to the pandemic. Lights and...
ASHLAND, KY
WNDU

Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Shipshewana’s ‘Lights of Joy’ drive-thru experience is now open for the holiday season. There are more than two million LED lights spanning a mile and a half. “This has become our tradition here in Shipshewana, we love it,” said Laura Gates, marketing director for Shipshewana Trading...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
Courier-Express

Bowdish Light Up Night

BROOKVILLE — The magic of the Bowdish Model R.R. & Animated Miniatures show will happen again this Friday, Nov. 26th, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson County History center, 172-176 Main St., Brookville. The JCHS Annual Awards reception and presentation will take place in the Bowdish gallery at...
BROOKVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canonsburg, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Dry And Pleasant Thanksgiving Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All eyes are on the weather for the big holiday weekend. Overall the weekend is looking pretty good for traveling on area roads but there will be a couple of times where caution should be exercised. I can’t say enough to be weather aware before heading out and be prepared for the worst just in case. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today is going to be dry and pleasant for the afternoon. Morning temperatures have fallen to the low 20s and even the teens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eliminating Free Metered Parking On December Saturdays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is getting rid of free meter parking for holiday shoppers. The city says the strategy is counter-productive. In a statement to CBS3, city leaders said “free parking on Saturdays in December encouraged all-day on-street parking while discouraging the turnover that is needed for customers to find a spot and start shopping.” The city says it will still work with businesses to ensure shopping is accessible. CBS3’s Kerri Corrado will have more on this story Wednesday on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOV 9

Steubenville Lights up the Night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The holiday season is officially underway as Steubenville lights up the night. The city of Steubenville came together Tuesday for Steubenville lights up the night, where there were things for people of all ages to enjoy, from vendors to meeting Mr. and Mrs. Claus. "This event...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: cookie sale, light up night and festival of lights

• St. John United Church of Christ, 1320 Brownstown Road, Larimer, North Huntingdon, is accepting orders for a cookie sale. Varieties: raspberry almond shortbread, snickerdoodles, nut horns, peanut butter blossom kiss, thumbprints, tassie nut cups, peanut butter cup, lemon cookie bar and seven layer, $5 per dozen. Order deadline: Dec. 1. Pickup: 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 4, 7 and 9. Orders: 724-863-3093 or 724-493-8982.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Pittsburgh#Christmas Lights#Kdka#Pittsburgher#Eqt
The Georgia Sun

Christmas Lights Extravaganza returns to Downtown Macon

MACON — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Georgia’s cities and towns will start twinkling with Christmas lights beginning this week. In Downtown Macon, the Main Street Christmas Lights Extravaganza is returning Friday, November 26. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a live concert by Macon...
MACON, GA
Sedalia Democrat

Hotel Bothwell to light up downtown Sedalia on Thanksgiving

Every year on Thanksgiving, residents from all across the county gather in front of Hotel Bothwell to officially celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
SEDALIA, MO
mahometdaily.com

Lake of the Woods to light up with “Night Lights in the Garden”

The holiday season is upon us, and with that comes a multitude of Christmas lights. As homeowners adorn trees and hang lights, the Champaign County Forest Preserve will also create their very own light display. Glowing lights will illuminate the night for the first “Night Lights in the Garden” at Mabery Gelvin Botanical Gardens in Mahomet.
MAHOMET, IL
CBS Denver

Mile High Tree Returns To Denver For Its Third Year

DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High Tree is returning for its third year. The 110-foot, 39 foot wide digital art installation in downtown Denver includes 60,000 strands of LED lights. It’s the tallest digital tree in North America. (credit: CBS) “It’s programmed with all sorts of lights choreographed to cultural music, holiday music, and it’s a totally free experience,” said Visit Denver spokeswoman Ashley Geisheker. LINK: The Mile High Tree The tree is located on the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street, and visitor can go inside it and look up at all the lights for a great visual experience. It’s time to enjoy Denver’s favorite new holiday tradition! The Mile High Tree, brought to you by presenting sponsor Modelo(R) USA, returns tonight at 5 p.m. 📷 : Captain Colorado 📌 : 16th Street Mall .Drink responsibly. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL. pic.twitter.com/GKlFufFzLl — VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver) November 19, 2021 The Mile High Tree is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every night through Jan. 1. Watch the tree “lighting” ceremony hosted by CBS4 Mekialaya White below:
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
13abc.com

Rossford tree lights up the night

LC4 seeing an increased number of dogs being left behind in homes. Shelter leaders do not know what is behind the increase. Lucas County Hospitalizations Up - clipped version. Lucas County Hospitalizations Up. This is concerning as we head into the holidays. Moment of Science: Turkey and Tryptophan. Updated: 7...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
BALTIMORE, MD
ocala-news.com

Visitors flock to downtown streets for Light Up Ocala

Thousands of visitors packed the downtown streets over the weekend for the 37th installment of Light Up Ocala. The highly popular event helped kick off the holidays with a variety of lights, over 100 vendors, live entertainment throughout the streets of downtown Ocala, and the tree lighting ceremony at the Downtown Square stage.
OCALA, FL
leadertimes.com

Kittanning Light Up Night festivities unfold

LEFT: Citizens gathered for holiday-themed festivities and fireworks on Market Street in Kittanning Borough, following the annual hometown Christmas parade held Saturday. Downtown Kittanning, Inc., coordinated all of the festivities over the course of the weekend. RIGHT: Children and adults alike compete in a pie-eating contest during the festivities.
KITTANNING, PA
unfspinnaker.com

‘Night of Lights’ returns to St. Augustine this year

This year, St. Augustine celebrates its 28th year of doing Night of Lights. The event started on Nov. 20 and takes place every evening through Jan. 31, 2022. According to National Geographic, Night of Lights is among the top ten holiday light displays in the world. People love the event. Downtown St. Augustine becomes totally illuminated with that holiday sparkle. The display showcases millions of tiny white lights that bring joy to many that experience them in the Old City Historic Area. Admiring the lights is also totally free of charge.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
KTVB

Indian Creek Plaza lights up Downtown Caldwell with over a million lights

BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Plaza will light up Downtown Caldwell with over a million lights to kick off Winter Wonderland Opening Weekend and the holiday season. The family-friendly, fun-filled, three-day festival will take place November 19-21 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. The festive lights will illuminate downtown Caldwell through January 10.
BOISE, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy