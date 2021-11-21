TSA: Record Numbers Of Travelers For Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush.
TSA says Friday was the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
On Friday alone, TSA reports 2,242,956 people passed through security. They said it is the highest number of daily passengers since Feb. 28, 2020, when 2,353,150 were screened.
TSA checkpoint travel numbers are updated daily .
