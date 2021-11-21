ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

TSA: Record Numbers Of Travelers For Thanksgiving

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWkbV_0d36Zbab00

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush.

TSA says Friday was the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

On Friday alone, TSA reports 2,242,956 people passed through security. They said it is the highest number of daily passengers since Feb. 28, 2020, when 2,353,150 were screened.

TSA checkpoint travel numbers are updated daily .

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

Warning To Travelers With CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Elite Status

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the past several months, I’ve been really pushing CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and elite status. Just one of these memberships can drastically reduce your wait times at the airport. That’s always been important but never more so than during a pandemic since most people are trying to avoid crowds.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays

Flight delays, unfortunately, are a far too common travel phenomenon, whether due to weather, mechanical problems, or a snowball effect of delayed flights ahead of yours. As it turns out, not all airports and airlines are made equal when it comes to delays—some are way worse than others. The Family...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
SFGate

The airline policy that might ruin your holiday travel

One thing we might never think about is the last leg of the journey for a migrant. Writer Naomi Tomky, who also volunteers for a nonprofit that helps organize travel for migrants reuniting with family, details the experience in her latest piece. She also points to a mysterious Delta Air Lines policy that seems to profile, and flag, some of these migrant travelers. “As much as we try to smooth this last leg of the journey, the only part we can control, Delta Air Lines’ credit card policy foiled us multiple times last month,” writes Tomky.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Arriving This Early Before Your Flight Is Now "Critical," Experts Warn

The many struggles at airports around the country have been well documented in recent months, as major airlines have seen delays and cancellations on a massive scale. In recent weeks alone, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines each canceled thousands of flights in high-profile snafus due in large part to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. All of the drama for passengers around the country is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks, with demand for holiday travel surging and airlines trying to beef up their employee rosters and trim their schedules in the hopes of minimizing disruptions. If you are scheduled to travel in the midst of the mayhem, you'll want to make a plan to move through the process as smoothly and proactively as possible to get where you're going. Read on to find out how early experts suggest you arrive for your holiday flights.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Thanksgiving#Minneapols#Wcco#Twin Cities#Minnesotans
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
NEWARK, NJ
johnnyjet.com

American or Southwest Canceled Flight? Here’s What All Airline Passengers Are Entitled To By Law

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The last few weeks, we’ve seen thousands of flight cancellations and delays by major airlines and especially by Southwest and American Airlines. I wrote extensively about what caused them (mostly staffing issues after a little bit of bad weather) but travelers don’t care what the problem was. All they care about is getting from Point A to Point B safely and on time.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
ABC 15 News

7 new nonstop flights from PHX-Mesa Gateway with some tickets as low as $33

MESA, AZ — Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is adding seven new non-stop flight destinations, with flights starting at just $33. Allegiant announced the new routes Thursday, saying some of the new routes begin immediately. The new routes are from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway to:. Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA)...
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Thanksgiving travel rush: TSA says it's prepared to handle estimated 20M passengers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it will be able to handle the estimated 20 million travelers passing through U.S. airports during the Thanksgiving holiday. With vaccination rates improving and people regaining confidence in travel, the TSA is expecting to see the deluge of holiday travelers starting as soon as...
TRAVEL
Fortune

From Delta to Southwest, the airlines in the best—and worst—shape going into a chaotic holiday season

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. America’s major airlines are bringing back thousands of pilots, flight attendants, and other employees and thinning their flight schedules in an effort to ensure holiday travelers reach their destinations on time. Airlines can’t afford another one of the high-profile breakdowns that have plagued the industry this year, analysts say.
INDUSTRY
CBS New York

TSA Confident Start Of Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Will Not Impact Staffing During Thanksgiving Travel Period

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of people traveling through U.S. airports this weekend has already reached levels not seen since before the pandemic. And with a vaccine mandate for federal workers starting Monday, there’s concern the Transportation Security Administration could struggle to stay fully staffed for the holiday travel rush, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. The TSA said Sunday it does not anticipate the mandate will impact the agency’s operations as it has been preparing for this for months. “I don’t think they should expect chaos. We work very closely with the airlines, with the airports. We have travel projections for the coming...
TRAVEL
fox26houston.com

Secrets to fast rebooking when airlines cancel flights

HOUSTON - American Airlines canceled 250 more flights on Monday after canceling 2000 over the weekend, citing crew shortages and high winds. Many passengers have been stranded at airports across the country for a day or two, waiting for the next flight. That's after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights...
TRAVEL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy