ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Corrupted efs on S20+ : Fake IMEI, No serial number, not registred in network

xda-developers
 4 days ago

I buyed recently a Galaxy s20+ for a chep price, the purpose of this phone was only to test android apps that i develop. The phone works very well, but the reason it was cheap is the corrupted...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

S20 ultra software update

My Samsung s20 Ultra 5g, is still running on android 10. And last security update was September 2020. I've been in touch with Samsung who have told me to factory reset and clear cache. And still shows I have the latest software?. Someone has said it maybe the csc config.
COMPUTERS
droid-life.com

Samsung November Updates: Galaxy S20 Family, Hit That Button

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. So you own a Galaxy S20, the last phone from Samsung that I truly enjoyed and you are wondering when the November Android update is coming. I have good news for you – today is the day for many of you.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S20#Android 11#Android Apps#The Corrupted#Ng#Efs
xda-developers

another custom rom?

So when i was trolling the pixel 5 xda forum i was looking for anything pixel 5a related and i came across grapheneos. when i went to their actual website i noticed in supported devices they list the pixel 5a. Answers to frequently asked questions about GrapheneOS. has anyone tried...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Discord brings custom backgrounds to video calls, tests new account switcher

Discord is one of the most popular platforms gamers use to interact online. It’s a feature-rich communication tool that allows users to socialize via text and audio/video calls. This powerful service also enables friends to watch YouTube videos together, join Clubhouse-like audio rooms, and listen to music as a group. You can use most of its prominent features for free. However, the company includes an optional subscription that unlocks more perks. The latest additions to this platform are custom backgrounds to video calls and a new account switcher in beta.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Battery drain after android 12 update (India)

I am facing battry drain problem since android 12 update, more then 20% overnight. (Not facing this on android 11) I was not in beta and installed stable build directly through OTA. Hoping to solve problem without factory reset. Also, I have noticed proximity sensor always on, no matter screen...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

[MAGISK] OnePlus Camera for ROMs without it

This is my first time making a module, so it's probably held together with tape compared to other modules made by competent people. A simple module, just installs OPCam and needed dependencies. I've only tested this on the Derp A12 ROM, and it works fine. Macro mode doesn't show up,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
xda-developers

Latest OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals some of its specifications

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of leaks about OnePlus’ next flagship — the OnePlus 10 Pro. The leaks have given us a good look at the phone’s refreshed design and revealed that it might launch earlier than usual. However, we haven’t seen any information about its specification so far. That changes today, thanks to renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer A.K.A. OnLeaks.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google’s Pixel 6a reportedly has a Google Tensor chipset

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just arrived last month, but there’s already excitement for the company’s next phone. Google is rumored to be working on a new Pixel A-series phone based on the new Pixel 6, which would replace the Pixel 5a released in August of this year, and the first reputable renders were published earlier this week. Now we might have more information about the phone’s internals.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

How to play HEVC-encoded media in Windows Media Player for free

Microsoft has included video and audio players with Windows for decades, but Windows 10 and 11 can’t play some media formats without extra (paid) packages. Some audio and video codecs require a paid license to use in commercial products (such as Microsoft Windows), so instead of lumping all those costs into every copy of Windows, you might see a link to a Microsoft Store page for a media codec when playing some files. Fortunately, at least some codec packages might be free for you.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Screen problem with MT8227L

My original unit year ago was like this, edge swiping from the top was a roll of the dice if it worked. When you play a full screen video, and touch the screen there, does it repsond?. If your touchscreen is defective and they wont replace it. try doing a...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22000.348 with new emojis

Today, Microsoft is releasing a new optional cumulative update for Windows 11. Unlike most cumulative updates, however, this one actually comes with a new feature. It has the new emojis that were announced back in July. Well, kind of. When the new emoji characters were announced, the design team showed...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Mozilla is shutting down its password manager app, but there’s already a replacement

Mozilla first released its Firefox Lockwise mobile app in 2019, which provides a password manager-like design to the login sync functionality in Firefox. Lockwise could function as an autofill provider on Android and iOS, allowing you to fill in passwords in other apps with logins saved in a Firefox Sync account. Mozilla is now shutting down Firefox Lockwise, but don’t freak out — there’s already a replacement.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

"Link to Windows" prevents the CPU to go to sleep

Do you also have this issue: when Link to Windows is enabled and connected, the CPU can't go to sleep, so the battery drains a lot. Tried to unlink-relink, clear app data, nothing changes. I have to keep that option disabled if I want to prevent my battery from dying too soon. Does anyone uses Link to Windows and not have battery issue?
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Gspace - too many ads and no standalone playstore button / icon/ link

Finally got my hands on a P40 pro. I couldnt use Googlefier, as Hisense wouldn't give me the option to roll back from 11 to 10 emui. Gspace works and all my apps within it work but the popup ads are really really annoying... Where do these ads come from? Gspace?, Huawei? Or one of the apps within Gspace.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Pixel’s Now Playing feature prepares to add a “Favorites” tab

Now Playing is one of the marquee features of the Pixel software experience. On the Pixel 6 series, Now Playing gained a search button on the lockscreen, allowing users to quickly lookup songs that Google failed to identity. And soon it will also let you like songs so you can find all your favorite tracks in one place.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 reportedly launching in India next month

Following multiple leaks, OnePlus finally unveiled the OnePlus 9RT in China last month. The new model is an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 9R that came out earlier this year and brings numerous improvements such as a slightly updated design, a faster chipset, an upgraded primary camera, improved thermals, and more. While OnePlus didn’t share any details about the subsequent international launch at the time, a new leak claims the phone will soon be making its way to the Indian market.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy