Kasper Bjorkvist Returns to Providence, Penguins Beat Bruins

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 12, that the team has recalled forward Oskar Steen from Providence. Steen, 23, has appeared in one game with Boston this year, tallying one assist on October 24 against the San Jose Sharks. The 5-foot-9, 199-pound forward has also skated in seven games with Providence this season, recording five goals and five assists for 10 points.
It’s funny how some people rushed to slam Fenway Sports Group for showing interest in purchasing the Pittsburgh Penguins, and crushed John Henry for “a slap in the face” to Boston Bruins fans with the potential business portfolio move. Do we really think Henry and Co. are going to turn...
Fans expected the Pittsburgh Penguins to come back from their slump, but not like this. After a three-game losing streak and being spotty all season, the Pens came back in style. With back-to-back shutouts, their confidence should be skyrocketing right now. This is a breakdown of both games, and then a prediction of whether or not the Pittsburgh Penguins are returning to form.
It wouldn’t have been a stretch to say that the first period of Tuesday’s showdown between the Bruins and Senators was actually Boston’s worst period of the season. A Taylor Hall turnover and a Jeremy Swayman rebound helped put the Senators on the board just 74 seconds into action, and the Bruins finished the opening frame with 14 shots and two of their worst-looking power-play efforts to date.
10 observations: Blackhawks hang on to beat Penguins in shootout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout at the United Center on Tuesday. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. The Penguins haven't held a lead in Chicago since Feb....
The Estevan Bruins continued their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Melville Millionaires, winning 4-1 at Affinity Place. Trailing 1-0 after one period, the Bruins took over the game in the second, getting goals from captain Eric Houk and Mark Rumsey. For Rumsey, it was his team leading thirteenth of the season, which extended his point streak to nine games.
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots...
"That's on us to make sure we're playing the right way and having our best chance to win." The Bruins had little room for error against the Edmonton Oilers. They needed all hands on deck against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and company. That meant no shifts off for Taylor Hall — who found himself benched in favor of Jake DeBrusk in the closing moments of Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. It also meant a stout defensive effort for Boston’s inconsistent blue-line.
The Boston Bruins had little room for error against the Edmonton Oilers. They needed all hands on deck against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company. That meant no shifts off for Taylor Hall — who found himself benched in favor of Jake DeBrusk in the closing moments of Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. It also meant a stout defensive effort for Boston’s inconsistent blue-line.
The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and lines will be shaken up a bit to adjust for Nick Foligno’s return. Foligno will re-enter the lineup tonight after having missed eight games due to an upper-body injury sustained against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 20. Foligno will slot in on the second line’s right wing.
Alex Ovechkin aims to continue his torrid start to the season on Sunday night when the Washington Capitals host a Pittsburgh Penguins team that could have captain Sidney Crosby back in the lineup. Ovechkin scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season and 742nd career on Friday to move past...
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak. Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson...
The Boston Bruins had the Edmonton Oilers breathing down their necks all Thursday night. Boston got on the board first in both the first and second periods, but both times, Edmonton tied it back up within a minute. The Bruins managed to score before the end of the second, but that meant keeping Connor McDavid and the Oilers at bay for the entire third.
A late scratch from Friday’s P-Bruins tilt, Oskar Steen will join the Bruins for the team’s Saturday matinee with the Devils, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed. This will be the 23-year-old Steen’s second cup of coffee with the Big B’s in 2021-22, and first since tallying one assist as the team’s third-line right wing with Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula in a win over the Sharks back on Oct. 24.
NHL Trade Rumors are starting to circulate on teams asking about what goaltenders are available. Could Tuukka Rask be an option for another team besides the Boston Bruins?. Chris Johnston was on TSN Insiders Trading and stated, Rask could be an option for another team beside the Bruins. He’s been working out at their practice facility, doesn’t have a contract. Johnston reached out to his agent who said the goal for him is to play and to win.
The Penguins didn’t seem to expend a whole lot of energy during last night’s embarrassing 6-1 loss to the Capitals, so I won’t waste a whole lot of keyboard describing the fiasco. Except to say that in a big game against arguably our most bitter rival, we came out flat as the proverbial pancake and pretty much stayed unleavened throughout the night. I think I displayed more passion yelling invectives at the TV screen than our boys did on the ice, but I digress.
OTTAWA, Ontario — Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3, to end a four-game losing streak. Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson each picked up their first points in the NHL with assists. Del Zotto also had an assist, Thomas Chabot had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the win.
John Henry is giving Boston the bird. Multiple reports have Henry’s Fenway Sports Group scooping up a controlling stake of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. LeBron James and Henry are teaming up with Sidney Crosby. Derek Jeter was unavailable. The Pens are worth about $850 million. It’s not known how much...
Comments / 0