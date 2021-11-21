ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kasper Bjorkvist Returns to Providence, Penguins Beat Bruins

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJakub Lauko scored his third goal of the season and Kyle Keyser made 30...

www.abc6.com

NHL

Boston Bruins Recall Oskar Steen from Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 12, that the team has recalled forward Oskar Steen from Providence. Steen, 23, has appeared in one game with Boston this year, tallying one assist on October 24 against the San Jose Sharks. The 5-foot-9, 199-pound forward has also skated in seven games with Providence this season, recording five goals and five assists for 10 points.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: What If Penguins Sale Leads Sid To Boston Bruins?

It’s funny how some people rushed to slam Fenway Sports Group for showing interest in purchasing the Pittsburgh Penguins, and crushed John Henry for “a slap in the face” to Boston Bruins fans with the potential business portfolio move. Do we really think Henry and Co. are going to turn...
NHL
The Game Haus

Are The Pittsburgh Penguins Returning To Form?

Fans expected the Pittsburgh Penguins to come back from their slump, but not like this. After a three-game losing streak and being spotty all season, the Pens came back in style. With back-to-back shutouts, their confidence should be skyrocketing right now. This is a breakdown of both games, and then a prediction of whether or not the Pittsburgh Penguins are returning to form.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins use wild second period to beat Senators, 3-2

It wouldn’t have been a stretch to say that the first period of Tuesday’s showdown between the Bruins and Senators was actually Boston’s worst period of the season. A Taylor Hall turnover and a Jeremy Swayman rebound helped put the Senators on the board just 74 seconds into action, and the Bruins finished the opening frame with 14 shots and two of their worst-looking power-play efforts to date.
NHL
Person
Jakub Lauko
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Hang on to Beat Penguins in Shootout

10 observations: Blackhawks hang on to beat Penguins in shootout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout at the United Center on Tuesday. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. The Penguins haven't held a lead in Chicago since Feb....
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Houk Scores Twice, Bruins Beat Melville Yet Again

The Estevan Bruins continued their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Melville Millionaires, winning 4-1 at Affinity Place. Trailing 1-0 after one period, the Bruins took over the game in the second, getting goals from captain Eric Houk and Mark Rumsey. For Rumsey, it was his team leading thirteenth of the season, which extended his point streak to nine games.
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots...
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways as the Bruins beat themselves in a loss to the Edmonton Oilers

"That's on us to make sure we're playing the right way and having our best chance to win." The Bruins had little room for error against the Edmonton Oilers. They needed all hands on deck against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and company. That meant no shifts off for Taylor Hall — who found himself benched in favor of Jake DeBrusk in the closing moments of Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. It also meant a stout defensive effort for Boston’s inconsistent blue-line.
NHL
#Providence Bruins#Wilkes Barre Scranton
chatsports.com

Bruins-Oilers takeaways: “We absolutely beat ourselves.”

The Boston Bruins had little room for error against the Edmonton Oilers. They needed all hands on deck against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company. That meant no shifts off for Taylor Hall — who found himself benched in favor of Jake DeBrusk in the closing moments of Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. It also meant a stout defensive effort for Boston’s inconsistent blue-line.
NHL
chatsports.com

Bruins lines vs. Oilers: Foligno returns

The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and lines will be shaken up a bit to adjust for Nick Foligno’s return. Foligno will re-enter the lineup tonight after having missed eight games due to an upper-body injury sustained against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 20. Foligno will slot in on the second line’s right wing.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Penguins hope Sidney Crosby returns for clash with Capitals

Alex Ovechkin aims to continue his torrid start to the season on Sunday night when the Washington Capitals host a Pittsburgh Penguins team that could have captain Sidney Crosby back in the lineup. Ovechkin scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season and 742nd career on Friday to move past...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
yourvalley.net

Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Penguins 6-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak. Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Notes: In Oilers’ Win, Boston Beat Themselves ‘100 Percent’

The Boston Bruins had the Edmonton Oilers breathing down their necks all Thursday night. Boston got on the board first in both the first and second periods, but both times, Edmonton tied it back up within a minute. The Bruins managed to score before the end of the second, but that meant keeping Connor McDavid and the Oilers at bay for the entire third.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins make call to Providence ahead of meeting vs. Devils

A late scratch from Friday’s P-Bruins tilt, Oskar Steen will join the Bruins for the team’s Saturday matinee with the Devils, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed. This will be the 23-year-old Steen’s second cup of coffee with the Big B’s in 2021-22, and first since tallying one assist as the team’s third-line right wing with Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula in a win over the Sharks back on Oct. 24.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Will Tuukka Rask return to the Bruins or play for another team?

NHL Trade Rumors are starting to circulate on teams asking about what goaltenders are available. Could Tuukka Rask be an option for another team besides the Boston Bruins?. Chris Johnston was on TSN Insiders Trading and stated, Rask could be an option for another team beside the Bruins. He’s been working out at their practice facility, doesn’t have a contract. Johnston reached out to his agent who said the goal for him is to play and to win.
NHL
chatsports.com

The Beat Goes On: Capitals Pound Passionless Penguins 6-1

The Penguins didn’t seem to expend a whole lot of energy during last night’s embarrassing 6-1 loss to the Capitals, so I won’t waste a whole lot of keyboard describing the fiasco. Except to say that in a big game against arguably our most bitter rival, we came out flat as the proverbial pancake and pretty much stayed unleavened throughout the night. I think I displayed more passion yelling invectives at the TV screen than our boys did on the ice, but I digress.
NHL
WVNews

Senators snap losing streak, beat Penguins, 6-3

OTTAWA, Ontario — Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3, to end a four-game losing streak. Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, while Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson each picked up their first points in the NHL with assists. Del Zotto also had an assist, Thomas Chabot had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the win.
NHL
Boston Herald

OBF: John Henry gives Boston Bruins the bird in Penguins deal

John Henry is giving Boston the bird. Multiple reports have Henry’s Fenway Sports Group scooping up a controlling stake of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. LeBron James and Henry are teaming up with Sidney Crosby. Derek Jeter was unavailable. The Pens are worth about $850 million. It’s not known how much...
NHL

