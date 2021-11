Fort Kennedy is an organization based in SE Portland that has a single and enviable goal… to help homeless veterans. When 1st Sgt. Tina Kennedy came home from her service overseas, she found it was pretty tough to get access the services she was owed as a retired servicemember. She realized that if she’s having problems, it was likely that others were having trouble as well. So she founded Fort Kennedy, and it helps veterans get connected with the agencies dedicated to helping veterans, as well as helping out with basic necessities.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO