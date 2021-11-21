ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Weather Could Impact Some Thanksgiving Eve Travel Plans Around Colorado

By Meteorologist Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system brought light mountain snow to parts of Colorado on Saturday with several inches reported in a few locations, including at Steamboat Ski Resort. Denver and parts of the Front Range picked up a few sprinkles and light rain showers.

The next storm to impact Colorado is currently located several hundred miles south of Alaska in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Strong and gusty winds will develop out ahead of it on Tuesday and that will send our fire danger back to high levels. It will also be unusually warm ahead of the storm on both Monday and Tuesday.

Then sometime Tuesday night a strong cold front associated with the storm will sweep across the state, setting off widespread snow in the mountains and dropping temperatures around Colorado by as much as 25 degrees for Wednesday. Thanksgiving Eve travel could be impacted by this storm, especially in the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olLaf_0d36XdHd00

Denver will have a slight chance to see some rain or snow showers from this storm as it goes by but right now the chance isn’t all that high. Of course this is a few days away and the forecast could change so be sure to check back with us often for updates.

If everything stays on the current schedule we should see rapid clearing by late Thursday morning with a sunny afternoon around Colorado. Although travel could be tricky for some areas on Wednesday, conditions look to be ok starting Thursday and lasting through the rest of the holiday weekend.

Denver, CO
