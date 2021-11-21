ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Healthy Breakfasts for Kids

By The Food, Drug Administration
okwnews.com
 3 days ago

A healthy breakfast is a must for kids. Skip it and your kids will be playing nutritional catch-up for the rest of the day, says Carole L. Adler, M.A., R.D., a dietitian at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). When kids skip breakfast, they don't get what they need...

okwnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages You Faster, Says Science

Since time immemorial, people have been trying to find the proverbial fountain of youth—and the pursuit for an ageless appearance along with a longer, healthier life remains a major goal for countless people today. While anti-aging creams and devices, supplements that promise greater longevity, and diets that claim to turn...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Foods#Nutrition#Healthy Eating#Food Drink
Mashed

Throw Your Yogurt Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you're someone who can tolerate dairy, yogurt can be a healthy and nutritious part of your daily diet. It's packed with calcium for stronger bones, probiotics for better digestive health, and protein for strength and satiation (via Healthline). Whether you prefer regular yogurt, Greek yogurt, or even a non-dairy alternative like coconut milk or almond milk yogurt, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it. You can eat it plain, sprinkle some fruit and granola on top to make it a parfait, or blend it into a delicious smoothie.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
93.1 KISS FM

How Long Do Thanksgiving Leftovers Last In Your Fridge?

1. Turkey - Your bird will last up to four days in the fridge. You can freeze it for up to three months. It does need to be taken off the bone first. 2. Mashed potatoes - A week is pretty much all you have with this side dish but honestly, I've never had leftover potatoes last more than a couple of days in my house.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Ambrosia Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Ambrosia Salad is a simple sweet treat that can be served as a side dish beside the main meal or saved for a refreshingly light dessert. Easily made in just one bowl, this no-cook classic recipe combines a creamy base with an abundance of colorful fruit, shredded coconut, and mini marshmallows in only 15 minutes–it pairs perfectly with a heavy Thanksgiving, Christmas, or holiday feast.
RECIPES
Lexington Herald-Leader

Thanksgiving dinner help: How to make the best mashed potatoes

Family feuds have erupted over less trivial things than how to make the best mashed potatoes. Now, you may say mashed potatoes are, in fact, trivial, but I and plenty of other people would beg to differ — especially when it comes to which version gets served at Thanksgiving dinner. (Raise your hand if you, too, have served multiple types to please various tastes.)
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Fox News

Whip up these 4-ingredient mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving

Test drive these creamy mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving. "Struggling to make mashed potatoes at home? Wonder how chefs get it buttery smooth and tasty every time? Then try our version of Paris mashed potatoes made with only four ingredients," say Shilpi and Etienne Karner of between2kitchens.com, adding that this recipe is the perfect accompaniment for roasts, barbecues and any braised dishes.
RECIPES
womensrunning.com

7 Foods That will Help You Sleep

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Sleep is one of the most important things a runner can do (seriously!). It’s where recovery and muscle-building happens. Most people assume that the more active a person is, the better they sleep. But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, a person can be physically tired and yet wide awake. When this happens, it’s a good idea to investigate what might be causing your insomnia—and a good place to start is your food. It may be something you didn’t eat.
HEALTH
The Mint Hill Times

Healthy and Nutritious

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Nutrition is a beacon in our community for healthy options! They offer teas and shakes with low calorie count and high in vitamins and minerals. Mint Hill Nutrition is located on Hwy 51 for you to make a convenient, wholesome choice. I started my...
MINT HILL, NC
STACK

Is Nutella Healthy?

Nutella is delicious. But nutritious; it’s suspicious. Nutella is a very popular chocolate hazelnut spread. It is used on waffles, toast, and pancakes. It is eaten by the spoonful – who needs the extra bread calories, right? (LOL) Like anything bad for you, Nutella can be ok, if you eat it a few times a week sparingly.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy