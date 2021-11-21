Smith, Dixon lead No. 10 Louisville past Washington 61-53
By CHRIS TALBOTT
Daily Herald
4 days ago
SEATTLE -- Kianna Smith and Liz Dixon each scored 13 points for No. 10 Louisville, which beat Washington 61-53 on Saturday. The Cardinals (3-1) led by as much as 16 late in the third quarter, but had to hold off a late charge by the Huskies to win their third...
BALTIMORE -- Cam Spencer scored 13 points, gabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists and Loyola (MD) beat Division III-level beat Elizabethtown 69-42 on Wednesday. Nick Marshall had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4) which ended a three-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews scored 10 points and Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is on the verge of completing a rare turnaround. After opening 1-3, the 18th-ranked Badgers have won seven straight and need only a victory Saturday at Minnesota (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) to earn a trip to the Big Ten championship game next week in Indianapolis. 'œYou...
Liberty and football coach Hugh Freeze have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Flames through 2028. The school announced the extension Wednesday. A person familiar with the deal says Freeze will be paid an average of more than $4 million a year over the life of the contract, making him one of the highest paid coaches at the Group of Five level.
No. 4 Cincinnati (11-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference, No. 4 CFP) at East Carolina (7-4, 5-2), Friday at 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC). Line: Cincinnati by 14 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: East Carolina 13-11. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Cincinnati's undefeated season and breakthrough run to the College Football Playoff....
Simply put, Stevenson had just about everything working for it Wednesday night at the Palatine Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic. Hersey, on the other hand, couldn't get anything going. The Patriots earned a 61-29 boys basketball win over the Huskies, and it didn't hurt that they steamrollered out to a 9-0...
None of Warren's boys basketball players stuffed the stats sheet on Thanksgiving Eve. They gobbled up a win instead, much to the delight of Blue Devils coach Jon Jasnoch. Ten of his hoopsters scored at least 2 points -- paced by junior forward Adam Panek's 12 points, followed by senior forward Cooper Stacey's 11 -- in Warren's 53-36 defeat of Lakes at the Grant/Mundelein Thanksgiving tournament at Mundelein Wednesday night.
Northern Kentucky (2-2) vs. DePaul (4-0) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on Northern Kentucky. Northern Kentucky fell 69-67 to Western Illinois on Monday. DePaul is coming off an 84-80 win over Western Illinois on Saturday. SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The explosive Javon...
SEATTLE (3-7) at WASHINGTON (4-6) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Washington by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Seahawks 5-5; Washington 3-7. SERIES RECORD: Washington leads 12-9. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Washington 20-15 on Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. LAST WEEK: Seahawks lost to Cardinals...
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Marcus Bingham Jr. dunked home an alley-oop pass from Tyson Walker with 3.4 seconds left to lift Michigan State past Loyola Chicago 63-61 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Hall got into the paint and lobbed the ball in traffic to Bingham on...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds and led Minnesota's 3-point barrage in the second half, as the Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. Malik Beasley scored a season-high 29 points off the bench and D'Angelo Russell...
No. 8 Mississippi (9-2, 5-2) at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3), Thursday night. The SEC West Division race is over for Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Yet, both the Rebels and Bulldogs have high-powered offenses that will put on a must-see Thanksgiving night show. Ole Miss leads the SEC with 517 yards a game while Mississippi State tops the league with more than 390 yards a game passing this season. Naturally, the attacks are triggered by experienced and talented quarterbacks. The Rebels' Matt Corral led the country in total offense a year ago and has continued that run this season. He's passed for 3,105 yards and 19 touchdowns and run for 552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Corral's Bulldogs counterpart is Will Rogers, who has thrived under coach Mike Leach's pass-heavy schemes. Rogers has thrown for 4,113 yards and 34 touchdowns to lead the SEC in total offense. Sure sounds like a game of whoever has the ball last wins. Mississippi won last year's rivalry game, 31-24, and are seeking its first win at Mississippi State since 2017.
HOUSTON -- Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games because of...
Things to watch on the final weekend of the regular season in the Big 12 Conference:. No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There could be an unprecedented double dose of Bedlam this season. Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 7) has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game for the the first time. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 10) will also get in the Dec. 4 game in North Texas with a win over Oklahoma State in the series' 116th meeting, or a loss by ninth-ranked Baylor to Texas Tech earlier Saturday. The Cowboys and Sooners have never played twice in the same season. Oklahoma has won six in a row in the series since 2014, and 16 of the last 18. Oklahoma State also won in 2011, the year of its only Big 12 championship, and when the league didn't have a title game. Come Saturday, the Sooners will have been Big 12 champions for 2,192 consecutive days.
NEW ORLEANS -- Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans looked determined to redeem themselves after a listless, sloppy performance earlier this week marked the nadir of an already dismal start to the season. Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Pelicans won...
The Bulls played the kind of game Wednesday night that brought back memories of a classic Rick Pitino quote during the first rebuilding era. Pitino was coaching the Celtics at the time. After a bad loss to the dismal, winless 1999-2000 Bulls, he was asked by a reporter how such a thing could happen and responded, "They're going to win more than one game."
CHICAGO -- Ezra Hendrickson was hired Wednesday as coach of Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire. Hendrickson had spent three seasons with the Columbus Crew, which won last year's MLS title. He succeeds Frank Klopas, who became interim coach in September when coach RaphaÃ«l Wicky was fired after seven wins, 15...
INDIANAPOLIS -- LeBron James made the tiebreaking 3-pointer in overtime and followed with a back-breaking 3 in his return from the first suspension of his career to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana 124-116 on Wednesday night. James finished with 37 points on 13-of-29 shooting and had six assists...
MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Detroit Pistons with a 114-93 win on Wednesday night. The victory was Milwaukee's fifth in a row overall and its 12th straight over Detroit, dating to 2018. That is tied...
ATLANTA (4-6) at JACKSONVILLE (2-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. OPENING LINE: Falcons by 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Atlanta 4-6; Jacksonville 4-6. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 4-3. LAST MEETING: Falcons beat Jaguars 24-12 on Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Patriots 25-0;...
CAROLINA (5-6) at MIAMI (4-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Carolina by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 5-6; Miami 5-5-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 4-2. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Dolphins 45-21 on Nov. 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost...
