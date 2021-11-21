Photo of the Day: Panama Lady Razorbacks

Nearly two years before a jury convicted three white men in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, authorities had said there was no need to arrest them. On Wednesday, an almost all-white jury found Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty in the murder of Arbery in Georgia. But the three might never have been indicted in the first place had it not been for a leaked video that prompted calls for attention to his death.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO