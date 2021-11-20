New GTA The Trilogy Replace 1.02 Fixes Loads of Points Throughout PlayStation and Xbox Platforms

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition only launched yesterday, but it's already seen a number of fan complaints, ranging from the quality of the remasters to not being able to play the PC version at all. While many have praised some of the visual upgrades (particularly to landscapes) on new-gen consoles, and appreciated the introduction of modern control schemes, there have been a number of issues raised with the quality of the new versions of the classic games. Rockstar has pulled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC, seemingly due to ongoing issues with its Rockstar Games Launcher service that render it unplayable. The Elden Ring Closed Network Test has begun, and with it comes multiplayer in both cooperative and PvP competitive forms. Summoning and invasions has been a significant part of previous FromSoftware games, and that remains true for Elden Ring. If you're familiar with the systems used in Dark Souls and Bloodborne then you'll quickly get to grips with Elden Ring's methods, but for those who aren't, allow us to break down how multiplayer works in Elden Ring. If you're not sure which geeky gifts to get yourself and others this holiday season, don't worry, IGN has your back with a special live stream next Tuesday. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO