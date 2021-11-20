ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New GTA The Trilogy Replace 1.02 Fixes Loads of Points Throughout PlayStation and Xbox Platforms

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar Video games has deployed GTA The Trilogy update 1.02 throughout PS5, PS4, Xbox Collection X|S, and Xbox One, fixing loads of reported points. Loads has been stated and written about Rockstar’s remastered traditional GTA assortment. Earlier on, the developer already introduced that the workforce is engaged on fixes for the...

IGN

GTA Trilogy Is Having a Rough Launch - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition only launched yesterday, but it's already seen a number of fan complaints, ranging from the quality of the remasters to not being able to play the PC version at all. While many have praised some of the visual upgrades (particularly to landscapes) on new-gen consoles, and appreciated the introduction of modern control schemes, there have been a number of issues raised with the quality of the new versions of the classic games. Rockstar has pulled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC, seemingly due to ongoing issues with its Rockstar Games Launcher service that render it unplayable. The Elden Ring Closed Network Test has begun, and with it comes multiplayer in both cooperative and PvP competitive forms. Summoning and invasions has been a significant part of previous FromSoftware games, and that remains true for Elden Ring. If you're familiar with the systems used in Dark Souls and Bloodborne then you'll quickly get to grips with Elden Ring's methods, but for those who aren't, allow us to break down how multiplayer works in Elden Ring. If you're not sure which geeky gifts to get yourself and others this holiday season, don't worry, IGN has your back with a special live stream next Tuesday. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

GTA: San Andreas – Definitive Edition cheats for PlayStation and Xbox

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has arrived and inside of it are three beloved classics GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. For those of you who never had the chance to play any of these games, this is your opportunity to experience some of the groundbreaking games within this blockbuster franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Now Available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021-- Rockstar Games ®, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available digitally for the PlayStation ® 5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment system, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation ® 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. Available through the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store on Xbox, Nintendo eShop, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will also release physically for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on December 7, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

The best Black Friday gaming deals of 2021

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The holidays are always a great time of year to finally catch up on some gaming — especially when you can do it for cheap. We’re already seeing some great gaming deals for Black Friday season, including big discounts on new blockbuster titles, essential subscription services and useful accessories.
