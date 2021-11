Jerry Michael Ferrell “Flipper or Mike”, 59, of Narrows, VA entered into the arms of Jesus after a valiant and exhausting battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. In his last moments he was encompassed by a serene peace and the deepest love of his three daughters, Holly, Heidi, and Heather as he entered into the arms of Jesus. We are comforted in knowing that he is now reunited with his late mother, Elizabeth June Lawson. Mike was the foundational rock to his three girls and grandchildren, who he helped raised and support. The epitome of what an exceptional father, friend, brother, and Christian should look like.

NARROWS, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO