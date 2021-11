The Steelers will look to get their fifth straight win, but they will have to answer these key questions vs. the Lions to do so. The Steelers barely squeaked by the Bears in Week 9 to improve their overall record to 5-3. The Lions might be the worst team in the NFL right now, so in theory, the Steelers should dominate in week 10. As was shown against the Bears though, there are no easy games in the NFL, and the Steelers will need to do whatever they can to avoid becoming the first team to lose to the Lions. Here are five key questions the Steelers will have to answer in Week 10 to beat the Lions.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO