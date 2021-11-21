ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Crawford vs Porter highlights and results: Esquiva Falcao, Janibek Alimkhanuly, Raymond Muratalla win on PPV undercard

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsquiva Falcao didn’t get a convincing win, but he got a technical split decision over Patrice Volny, edging through in an IBF middleweight title eliminator and setting himself up for a possible world title shot in 2022. Falcao (29-0, 22 KO) was on the worse end of a horribly...

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Canelo Alvarez responds to Kamaru Usman’s callout

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters sure have been eager to land a crossover fight into boxing. Sure, they may get their butts handed to them in the ring, but the money is good — 10 to 20 times higher than most UFC champions are making in the Octagon. With that...
UFC
Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition. Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janibek Alimkhanuly
worldboxingnews.net

World’s Strongest Men eclipsed by ‘Iranian Hulk’ mega heavyweight clash

A massive heavyweight clash between former World’s Strongest Men Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson will get eclipsed on April 2, 2022. That’s when “Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi is penciled in to fight Martyn Ford in the latest to be the event labeled “The heaviest boxing match ever.”. The announcement comes...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shawn Porter determined not to squander opportunity vs. Terence Crawford

Shawn Porter smiled when he was asked about the odds for his pay-per-view fight against Terence Crawford on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Most outlets have Crawford as about a 6-1 or 7-1 favorite to successfully defend his welterweight title, which are wide numbers in boxing and perhaps surprising given Porter’s accomplishments during his 13-year professional career.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

I get paid to watch boxing, but I still dread Demetrius Andrade fights

Demetrius Andrade is better at boxing than I will ever be at anything. If I live another 100 years, the gap would still literally be unfathomable. On top of being a talented boxer, Demetrius Andrade is a handsome guy. He’s charismatic and articulate in ways that almost never correlate with top-tier boxing, and seldom survive long-term exposure to that level of the sport.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppv#Boxing#Combat#Ibf#Canadian#Wba#N Dam
Bad Left Hook

Andrade vs Quigley highlights and results: Demetrius Andrade wipes out Jason Quigley in two rounds, calls again for big fights

Demetrius Andrade took care of business quickly tonight, stopping Jason Quigley in the second round of a world title mismatch to retain his WBO middleweight title. To be fair, Andrade (31-0, 19 KO) did about what most feel he should do in a matchup like this one. Quigley (19-2, 14 KO) came in nowhere near anybody’s top 10 in the division, save perhaps for the nonsense rankings of sanctioning bodies, and had been taken apart in the biggest fight of his career beforehand, a 2019 loss to Tureano Johnson.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fight Week: Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter; Demetrius Andrade returns

TERENCE CRAWFORD (37-0, 28 KOs) VS. SHAWN PORTER (31-3-1, 17 KOs) Odds: Crawford 5½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, middleweights; Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweights; Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, featherweights. Prediction: Crawford UD. Background: Finally. This is...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Canelo reveals the lesson he learned from Floyd Mayweather defeat

Canelo Alvarez has revealed what he learned from a 2013 loss to Floyd Mayweather – never to experience that feeling in the future. The Mexican superstar is yet to taste defeat in those eight years since Mayweather carded a hotly-debated majority decision. It wasn’t the majority card that was the...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy