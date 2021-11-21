ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transgender Day of Remembrance observed in Wilkes-Barre

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Transgender Day of Remembrance candlelight vigil was held Saturday on...

The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
CNN

New Swedish prime minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
CNN

What we've learned so far from Elizabeth Holmes' testimony

(CNN Business) — For 11 weeks, the only words from Elizabeth Holmes in her criminal trial came from old TV interviews, an audio recording of an investor call and text messages presented to the jury. But over the course of two days this week, and a brief appearance the week...
CNN

He visited his mother's grave for the first time after spending 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

(CNN) — The first thing Kevin Strickland did after being exonerated for a triple murder he didn't commit was visit his mother's grave. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't gotten a chance to visit with her in the last years ... I revisited those tears that I did when they told me I was guilty of a crime I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.
CBS News

Ohio jury blames CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies for opioid crisis

In a first, a federal jury has found three pharmacies liable for their role in distributing opioids — a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed...
The Hill

China, Japan announce releases of oil reserves

China and Japan on Wednesday announced they would release some oil from their reserves. The announcements come a day after the U.S. said it would release 50 million barrels of oil from its own strategic reserve. The U.S. also said it was working with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, who all agreed to take similar steps.
