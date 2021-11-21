ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford-Porter undercard prelim results: Isaac Dogboe edges Christopher Diaz

By Dan Rafael
The Ring Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Featherweight contender Isaac Dogboe scored a majority decision victory over Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz in a back-and-forth battle in an in an ESPN2-televised preliminary bout on the undercard of the Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter ESPN+ pay-per-view card Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay. Dogboe,...

