Cedar Falls, IA

UNI ends regular season with lopsided win

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Cedar Falls) UNI got by Western Illinois 41-3 on Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Dom Williams carried for 166 yards, 98 of which came on a 2nd quarter touchdown run to give UNI a 10-3 lead. Terrance Kamara and Vance McShane each ran for touchdowns as well and combined for 79 of the Panther’s 237 rushing yards.

UNI intercepted three passes and racked up a school record 12 sacks. Austin Evans picked off two of the passes and ran one back 46 yards for a score in the 3rd quarter.

The Panthers move to 6-5 with the win over the Leathernecks.

Western Iowa Today

Denison-Schleswig downs Atlantic in Girls Season Opener

(Atlantic) Kiana Schulz scored 15-points to lead Denison-Schleswig past Atlantic 44-31 on Tuesday night at Atlantic. Schulz scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, including a trio of three-point baskets. Kira Langenfeld and Sophie Sonnichsen scored eight points each, and Cambri Brodersen knocked down seven. Atlantic freshman...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa rolls by Western Michigan

(Iowa City) Keegan Murray scored 29 points and the University of Iowa men’s basketball team toppled Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday. The Hawkeyes move to 5-0 on the season. Murray made 10/14 shots and added six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. He’s averaging 26.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with Audubon’s Eric Borkowski

(Audubon) Audubon’s Eric Borkowski joins the “Why I Coach” series. He’s the head softball coach and an assistant football coach at Audubon. Borkowski says he enjoys helping the athletes become both better people and better players. Initially he’d hoped to coach baseball, but…”In 2005 when I officially started coaching, I wanted to coach baseball. But they told me I would not be able to because it would be my brother’s senior year. They did not want any conflict between him and I or anyone on the team. They asked if I would be interested in coaching softball. So in 2005 I coached softball with my cousin.”
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. -Swam on Morningside’s 5th place 200 Medley Relay on November 20th at the Gustavus Adolphus Invite. Placed 11th in the 50 Freestyle. Was on the 4th place 200 Freestyle Relay. Placed 6th in the 200 Butterfly. Competed on the 3rd place 400 Freestyle Relay. Quynton...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association All-State Football

(Area) All-State Football Teams have been released by the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association. The teams were put together during a meeting of sports writer’s and coaches. The organization has named Captains for each class along with first, second, and third team All-State picks in all seven classes. CAM’s Lane...
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Drake posts 73-70 win over Richmond

(Des Moines) Tremell Murphy had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Drake to a non-conference win in men’s basketball on Saturday. The Bulldogs came back from a one point halftime deficit to win 73-70. Tucker DeVries scored 11 points along with six rebounds, Roman Penn added 12 points, and...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Run game leads Iowa to win over Illinois

(Iowa City) The 17th ranked Iowa football team downed Illinois 33-23 on Saturday behind a big day from running back Tyler Goodson. The junior from Suwanee, GA carried 27 times for 132 yards. Gavin Williams added 56 yards on ten attempts and Arland Bruce IV rushed four times for 23 yards and a TD. It offset an Iowa passing attack that completed just 6/18 pass for 83 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State falls to 6-5 with loss at Oklahoma

(Norman, OK) Iowa State scored 14 fourth quarter points, but couldn’t climb all the way back to beat Oklahoma on Saturday. The 28-21 defeat marks ISU’s 3rd setback in the last four games and their first set of back-to-back losses this season. Oklahoma outgained Iowa State on the ground 209-51....
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creighton handles Brown 78-57

(Omaha) Creighton is into the semifinals of the Paradise Jam at the US Virgin Islands. The Bluejays posted a 78-57 win over Brown on Friday to set up a contest against Colorado State. The Rams beat Bradley 66-60. In Friday’s win Ryan Hawkins, of Atlantic, contributed 15 points for Creighton....
OMAHA, NE
