UNI ends regular season with lopsided win

(Cedar Falls) UNI got by Western Illinois 41-3 on Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Dom Williams carried for 166 yards, 98 of which came on a 2nd quarter touchdown run to give UNI a 10-3 lead. Terrance Kamara and Vance McShane each ran for touchdowns as well and combined for 79 of the Panther’s 237 rushing yards.

UNI intercepted three passes and racked up a school record 12 sacks. Austin Evans picked off two of the passes and ran one back 46 yards for a score in the 3rd quarter.

The Panthers move to 6-5 with the win over the Leathernecks.