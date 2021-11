It wasn't pretty early on, but Rutgers Basketball has opened their 2021-22 season with a victory, defeating the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in overtime by a final score of 73-70. You can chalk this one up to first game jitters, but the offense was bad all game long, especially from deep as the team shot 27-of-72 (37.5%) from the field and 1-of-13 (7.7%) from beyond the arc today. Luckily for the fanbase's sanity, the Scarlet Knights came alive (sort of) in extra time, as they went on to outscore Lehigh 10-7 in the final five minutes. Other notable contributors on the offensive end included Ron Harper Jr. (14pts, 8rebs, 4stls, 2blks) and Cliff Omoruyi (16pts, 9rebs).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO