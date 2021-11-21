Goff Plaza Garden Club meets at Lake Floyd Club house

SPRINGFIELD– The Garden Club of Springfield volunteers arrived last week at the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation located in Ridley Creek State Park with their automobile trunks filled with pumpkins, gourds, and ornamental cabbages donated by Wolff’s Apple House and the members provided fresh herbs, pine, acuba, holly, hydrangea, pine cones, nandina, apples, chrysanthemums, and magnolia pods from their gardens.After unloading their collections, they set to work creating and transforming the kitchens and parlor of the farmhouse into a warm and inviting home for visitors to the Colonial Plantation during the Thanksgiving season. They will be open for visitors, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 and 28. The last visitors will be admitted by 3 p.m. For more details, visit colonialplantation.org.

