Goff Plaza Garden Club meets at Lake Floyd Club house

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goff Plaza Garden Club met at the Lake Floyd Clubhouse on Nov. 15. All members were...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

postsouth.com

Plaquemine Garden Club honors garden of the month

The home of Arlette and Ronnie Rodrigue was chosen for the Plaquemine Garden Club Garden of the Month. The well-manicured lawn is highlighted by a backdrop of Camellia Shi-Shi Gashira Shrubs, Formosa and Wakabisu Azaleas, Camellia Sassnqui Chrubs, Variegated Ginger, red Knock Out Roses and a large variety of ornamental plants. Live Oak, Crape Myrtles, Little Gem Magnolias and Southern Magnolia trees, along with a variety of fruit trees can be found throughout the landscape. Highlighting the back yard is a beautiful cypress potting table made by Ronnie for Arlette.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
bigrapidsnews.com

Evergreen Garden Club to hold fundraiser

The Evergreen Garden Club will hold its annual fundraiser with silent auction at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Home decor, holiday treats, or unique gifts will be contributed by members for the silent auction. The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Organizers say this year’s fundraiser is important for supporting ongoing and future club projects, such as the garden off of Jerome Street and the Plymouth Park garden.
GARDEN, MI
WVNews

Lewis County Senior Center Transportation and Menu

Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Cleveland Daily Banner

Ocoee Garden Club create holiday decorations

THOSE ATTENDING the November Ocoee Garden Club meeting were Patricia Pierce, Pamela Stanley, Jeanette Schlaeger, Mary McNulty, Nora McNeill, Rachel Savage, Mary Margaret Stamper, Mary Ruth Younger and Shelley Hagler. Crystal Rymer was the photographer.
OCOEE, TN
Morning Journal

Garden Club guest speaker

Marybeth Steffen, Mahoning County Extension Master Gardener brought seven planters filled with foliage, grasses and fillers. Marybeth taught and displayed the proper way to fabricate these holiday planters. Her advice was to use a “filler, a spiller and a thriller” in your holiday outdoor planter. A bird nest and cardinal, a lantern, a Christmas bulb or a wooden sign and bells would be added to the center as the thriller feature of the planter. She challenged the members to try this at their homes using items free from their gardens. Submitted photo.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Duxbury Clipper

The Garden Club makes wreaths

Good planning made it possible for the Duxbury Garden Club members to make 200 festive wreaths for Christmas 2021. When the country shut down in early spring 2020 due to the pandemic, the Duxbury Garden Club had just placed its order for red and white silk ribbon to make bows for Christmas 2020. Heather Sapia, wreath designer and bow maker, made the savvy decision to proceed with the order despite the uncertainty of how COVID-19 would affect the holiday season. The Gar den Club’s annual greens ...
DUXBURY, MA
Delaware County Daily Times

Garden Club of Springfield decorates Colonial Plantation

SPRINGFIELD– The Garden Club of Springfield volunteers arrived last week at the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation located in Ridley Creek State Park with their automobile trunks filled with pumpkins, gourds, and ornamental cabbages donated by Wolff’s Apple House and the members provided fresh herbs, pine, acuba, holly, hydrangea, pine cones, nandina, apples, chrysanthemums, and magnolia pods from their gardens.After unloading their collections, they set to work creating and transforming the kitchens and parlor of the farmhouse into a warm and inviting home for visitors to the Colonial Plantation during the Thanksgiving season. They will be open for visitors, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 and 28. The last visitors will be admitted by 3 p.m. For more details, visit colonialplantation.org.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
carriagetownenews.com

Sandown Garden Club Members Recognized

SANDOWN — Recently two members of the Sandown Garden Club were recognized for their individual accomplishments. Each year, the Merrimack Valley Credit Union holds a photo contest from which twelve selections are made to grace the monthly pages. They received more than 400 submissions for the MVCU 2022 Calendar. The year’s theme was: Beauty in the Unnoticed and Unseen. The category was narrowed down to 36 beautiful images and it was time for the public to vote. It was the Sandown Garden Club’s very own Alison Hartung whose image of a perching owl won and became the March calendar photo.
SANDOWN, NH
News Break
NewsBreak
Arts
mysoutex.com

Portland Garden Club names Yard of the Season

Since 1972, the Portland Garden Club has been meeting and acknowledging those who beautify the city one yard at a time. One of their biggest community activities is awarding the Yard of the Season to a local resident, which the club recently did and gladly shared. The award this season...
PORTLAND, TX
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Fostoria Garden Club

Phyllis Garn presented "Memories of Growing Up on a Gladiola Farm" at the recent Fostoria Garden Club November meeting at the Fostoria Learning Center, 342 Perry St. Garn spoke of the hard work and family involvement that it took to run the family strawberry business and gladiolus farm. She shared...
FOSTORIA, OH
bocabeacon.com

Garden Club installs new officers, leadership team

SUBMITTED BY THE BOCA GRANDE GARDEN CLUB – Boca Grande Garden Club members are anticipating a packed slate of in-person meetings, events and workshops for the 2021-2022 season. A new board and leadership team is spearheading the busy calendar. Officers are:. • Gail Miller, President. • Tanny Clark, 1st Vice...
BOCA GRANDE, FL
ourtribune.com

Lake Houston Ladies Club meets Dec. 14

The Lake Houston Ladies Club is a social organization which meets from September through May for a luncheon on the third Tuesday of the month at Walden Country Club. Due to the Christmas holiday, the December luncheon date has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Jill Donahue, an accomplished local vocalist who sings at several venues in the area, will provide entertainment with Christmas songs and carols. It will be a wonderful event to get members in the holiday spirit. The cost of the luncheon is $20 per person.
HOUSTON, TX
Reporter

Norristown Garden Club puts new spin on 71st annual Holiday House Tour

NORRISTOWN — There’s a new twist for Norristown Garden Club’s Holiday House this year. For the 71st Annual Holiday House Tour, public buildings of historic significance, built in the 18th and 19th centuries, will replace private homes for the 2021 tour. These five fascinating and authentic historic public buildings are located along the equally historic Skippack Pike/Route 73 and each will be bea . . .
NORRISTOWN, PA
recordgazette.net

Garden Club celebrates with See’s Candy

See’s Candy celebrated its 100th anniversary this month at the Garden Club’s November meeting. The Club regularly sells the well-known candy as a fundraiser several times each year, selling out almost every time. Charles See, son of original creator Mary See, began selling his mother’s quality chocolates in 1921. The...
LIFESTYLE
Advocate Messenger

Garden club dedicates historical marker

Patriotism and pageantry were on display when the Garden Club of Danville dedicated a Blue Star Memorial marker at the Boyle County Courthouse to honor all military veterans. A large crowd gathered on a beautiful autumn afternoon to enjoy the music, flags, tributes, and a 21-Gun Salute. The program opened and closed with a kilted piper marching through the crowd playing bagpipes. All branches of America’s armed forces were represented. American Legion Post 18 conducted a flag ceremony and a 21-Gun Salute. Vince DeMartino concluded the program by playing taps on his trumpet.
DANVILLE, KY
The Evening News

Garden Club donation to Henryville Elementary library

The Country Thyme Friends Garden Club of Henryville recently made a $250 Scholastic book program donation to first grade teacher Leana Knecht of Henryville Elementary in memory of long-time member Ann Abbott and her niece Connie Mull. Presenting the check to Mrs Knecht is Mrs. Darlene Ruel, president of the Garden club. Students will receive a book once a month for the school year. For more about the club, follow it on Facebook at Country Thyme Friends Garden Club, Henryville, Indiana.
HENRYVILLE, IN
midfloridanewspapers.com

LP Garden Club visit Orchid Cove

LAKE PLACID — Eleven members of the Lake Placid Garden Club met Nov. 8 at the Meadowlake gazebo to make beautiful Thanksgiving arrangements for the Orchid Cove Health Center. They made 18 arrangements even though their hands and fingers were a bit stiffened by the cold morning. “Thanks to the...
NURSING HOMES
woodbridgetownnews.com

Sweitzer Speaks at Joint Garden Club Meeting

The Garden Club of Orange was hosted by the Garden Club of Woodbridge at its in-person, October 5 meeting. Commercial flower designer, Tucker Sweitzer, was the guest speaker. At the age of 5, Tucker was introduced to the world of plants and flowers by his parents. His passion developed into his business as a commercial flower designer, who today creates, designs and cultivates gardens.
ORANGE, CT
midfloridanewspapers.com

LP Garden Club prepares for Holiday Home & Garden Tour

LAKE PLACID — For almost 70 years now, the Lake Placid Garden Club has been a contributor to worthwhile causes. Many local students have been able to attend college with scholarship funds. In the summer, kids receive camperships at the Garden Club summer camp in Wekiva Springs State Park. Members volunteer there as well. Plus, the less fortunate in our town are aided with club donations to Manna Ministries.
LIFESTYLE

