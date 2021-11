The Lake Orion ladies finished up their 2021 swim and dive season last week at the MHSAA Division 1 State Championship meet on Nov. 19-20. The Dragons had four competing swimmers and two divers who qualified for the state meet during the OAA White Division meet that was held Nov. 3-5 at Lake Orion High School.

LAKE ORION, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO