ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Why fentanyl?

By The Editorial Board
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA paper clip. A dollar bill. A raisin. A stick of gum. These are all everyday objects that weigh, give or take, one gram. Now, pick one of these, and imagine dividing it into 10 pieces. Then take one of those pieces, and divide it into 10 more pieces. Now take...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Doctor Who Was Addict Warns About Fentanyl Use

DENVER (CBS4)– Fentanyl is having a tragic impact on young people in Colorado. With pills selling for $30-$100, the high only lasts a couple of hours and the risk is high.(credit: CBS) KC Lucas, who works as a sales consultant, is not afraid to acknowledge he was addicted to drugs for some 20 years. He found help here at Urban Peaks Rehab which helped turn his life around. “I was 100% consumed by the drugs. Every waking thought was ‘When will I get more? How long will it last?'” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. Opioids sold on the streets, often without his knowledge,...
HEALTH
The Daily News Online

Editorial – Why has fentanyl taken control?

This editorial was written by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial. A paper clip. A dollar bill. A raisin. A stick of gum. These are all everyday objects that weigh, give or take, 1 gram. Now, pick one of these, and imagine dividing it into 10 pieces. Then take one of those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5ny.com

Connecticut officials warn of fentanyl-laced marijuana

CONNECTICUT - The recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Connecticut less than 5 months ago, and now the state Department of Health says it is seeing a trend - cases of overdoses linked to weed laced with the potentially lethal synthetic opioid, fentanyl. "What we're finding is that there...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mymotherlode.com

Groveland Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced

Groveland, CA — There was some disagreement between the District Attorney’s Office and the Judge about what the sentencing should be for Groveland resident Dawn Rushelle Murphy. She was arrested this past August during a traffic stop on Highway 108. Officials confiscated the deadly drug fentanyl, along with methamphetamine, drug...
GROVELAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

Opioid Drugs: A List of Common Prescription and Street Drugs, According to Experts

There's a lot of talk about the opioid epidemic and the challenges opioids can bring, but there's less discussion around the root question: What is an opioid drug?. Opioids are a class of drugs derived from the poppy plant. They are any "drug or medication that acts on the opioid receptors and systems in the brain," Michael Damioli, LCSW, the clinical director at Colorado Medication Assisted Recovery in Thornton, Colorado, tells Health.
THORNTON, CO
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Drugs#Fentanyl#Dysphoria#Opioids#Raisin#Oxycontin
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
Literary Hub

One Pill for All the Pain: On the Devastating Consequences of the Nationwide Opioid Epidemic

Not long after my last book, Dreamland, came out, I was speaking in the small town of Portsmouth, Ohio, where part of that book is set. After my speech, an older couple—thin, short, and pale—came up to a table where I was signing books. We were alone. Quietly, so only I could hear, the man said that their daughter was in prison for many years for a crime related to her opioid addiction. He said they were raising her young daughter and didn’t know what to do. They were exhausted. They were concerned they wouldn’t live long enough to see the girl through to adulthood. He was a man of few words and no tears. He looked shell-shocked.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
whdh.com

Americans are overdosing on a drug they don’t know they’re taking

(CNN) — Fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in fentanyl use, the US drug epidemic exploded while Americans were locked down. From May 2020 through April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US, according to provisional data released Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Liver Disease, Say Experts

The liver is one of our most essential organs. It helps regulate chemicals in our blood and carries away waste from our bodies. It performs life-sustaining functions and without a healthy liver, we can't survive. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "approximately 30 million people have some form of liver disease. More than 8,000 people in the U.S. received liver transplants in 2017, and more than 17,000 people are on the waiting list for a liver transplant." Read the tips below to find out more about liver disease and the signs to watch out for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS New York

Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana Eyed In Dozens Of Connecticut Overdoses; ‘Possibly The First Confirmed Case In The U.S.’

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials in Connecticut are issuing a warning about fentanyl-laced marijuana which is being eyed in a rash of overdoses throughout the state. Since July, 39 overdoses requiring the use of naloxone for revival have been reported. In each of the cases, the person involved said they had only smoked marijuana, but officials said they exhibited opioid symptoms. A cluster of cases was reported in October in Plymouth, though officials say incidents have been dispersed across the state. A lab test of some of the marijuana used in one of the Plymouth cases confirmed the presence of fentanyl, a potent and potentially deadly opioid. “This is the first lab-confirmed case of marijuana with fentanyl in Connecticut and possibly the first confirmed case in the United States,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani. Editor’s note: This story was first published Nov. 19.
CONNECTICUT STATE
EatThis

This Popular Food Has Made People Sick in 7 States, CDC Says

When you're looking in your fridge for something to make for dinner, you likely consider factors like prep time, nutrition, and whether or not your leftovers can really withstand another go in the microwave. However, if you're preparing a salad or other dishes that call for spinach, you may want to ask yourself another question: is this likely to make me seriously ill?
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy