Iowa State's Matt Campbell made waves on Tuesday after saying winning the Big 12 title was not a goal of his, and Brady Quinn seemed flabbergasted by his hot take. “I can’t believe he actually said that out loud," the former Notre Dame and Browns quarterback said on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday. "We're not working for participation trophies. We're trying to win championships and win football games."

