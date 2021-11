The Governor’s Cup has found its rightful place on the calendar. All great college football rivalries should be played on Thanksgiving weekend. The bottom line is that it just means more when the team you hate the most is the final opponent on the schedule. The result of the game has a much bigger impact because the winner and loser will both have to deal with offseason storylines created in the 60-minute football game between the state’s two Power Five programs.

