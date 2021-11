Ever since Kenneth Coleman walked through the doors at Summer Creek High School in 2019, the Bulldogs have made school history. In his first season he helped the Bulldogs win their first district title and won a playoff game advancing to the area round, then in his second season the Bulldogs won another district title and made it the Region III-6A state tournament and last season the Bulldogs were co-District 21-6A champions with Atascocita and made it to the Region III-6A final for the first time in school history.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO