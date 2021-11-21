Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

LEXINGTON — Conner Marchant sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Southern Virginia men's basketball team a 79-78 win over Washington and Lee on Tuesday. Mark Lamendola made a layup to give W&L a 77-76 lead with 1:09 to go. Tevin Panchal made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 78-76 with eight seconds left.
The last time Armaan Franklin played in New Jersey, he was held scoreless and injured in Indiana’s road loss at Rutgers on Feb. 24. It was the only game last season when Franklin didn’t score a point. Monday night, Franklin — now at Virginia — was back in the Garden...
The email arrived Saturday night, a week ahead of the annual Commonwealth Cup football game: Virginia and Virginia Tech will kick off at 3:45 p.m., with the ACC Network providing exclusive television coverage. Since the network airs multiple games each week and at least 40 per season, the news was...
Virginia headed to New Jersey for two basketball games in the Legends Classic very much “a work in progress,” as coach Tony Bennett said multiple times this month. After topping previously undefeated Providence 58-40 in the championship game, getting a double-double from senior forward Jayden Gardner, it’s fair to see these Cavaliers have made some progress.
We all know that the Commonwealth Cup has been extremely one-sided in recent years, with Virginia Tech winning 16 of the past 17 meetings against Virginia. But from a betting perspective, the Cavaliers haven’t been quite as much of a pushover as it might seem. UVa has covered the spread...
Comments / 0