ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LETTER: Reminder: COVID pandemic is ongoing

Pantagraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois doctors say enjoy the holidays, but don’t forget your mask. We are thankful that it is safer to gather with family and friends during the 2021 holiday season, as long as you and they are fully vaccinated. The doctors of Illinois have a few health safety tips...

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: COVID morbidity and health

Regarding the story “New Alaska data traces disproportionate experiences of COVID by race, gender and vaccination status,” the citizenry would be best served by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services if they had attempted to cite and explain the predominant overriding health issues with COVID morbidity statistics. The...
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Longmont politics; COVID vaccine

With two of the mayoral candidates in the Longmont election being philosophically left-of-center, one would have thought the conservative candidate had a chance of splitting the vote. It was not to be. Instead, the conservative message fell flat on the intelligent Longmont voters. A ringing 21% of the vote was tallied in the conservative column.
NWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Losing the COVID-19 battle

Since when is it government overreach to try to protect our citizens? In WWII we accepted without whimpering ration cards, anything it took to win the war. Republicans and Democrats worked together to win the war. How strange, different now. More than 750,000 people in the United States have died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
wfmd.com

Health Officials Remind You Not To Forget About The Flu During The COVID-19 Pandemic

They say some flu activity has been detected in Maryland so far this year. Baltimore, Md (KM). Much attention has been focused this past year on COVID-19. But health officials warn us not to forget about influenza. “The reason we shouldn’t forget about the flu is that the flu is still a major hazard for people, especially people with chronic diseases like asthma and diabetes and heart disease,” says Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau with the Maryland Department of Health.
WSFA

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations decline but pandemic still ongoing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is finally seeing a plateau in the pandemic as hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been consistently lower for weeks now. Months ago there were a negative number of ICU beds available, marking a historic first for the state. Now, Alabama is seeing a daily average of about 300 COVID-19 patients.
ALABAMA STATE
KATV

'COVID is still here': Keeping loved ones safe on Thanksgiving amid ongoing pandemic

Little Rock — As Arkansans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, health officials are urging families to take precautions and make a plan to keep each other safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Both nationally and across the state, there has been an uptick in cases reported. Arkansas Center for Health...
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Schools and COVID; fair trials

Schools should align with logic, pursuit of knowledge, virtuous character. This is in response to the parental rights notice signed by leaders of multiple local classical charter and Christian schools in our area. Every day since the end of August of this year, more than 1,000 Americans have died from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pandemic
thedesertreview.com

More letters to Newsom opposing COVID mandates

IMPERIAL — Teachers expressed their disagreements to COVID-19 mandates at the Imperial Unified School District (IUSD) regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 18, in Imperial. The board room was filled to capacity by parents and teachers. Some stood by the entrance and many still listened to the testimonies and remarks from outside via live stream on their phones.
IMPERIAL, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

IDPH reminds Illinoisans to keep COVID in mind when planning holiday gatherings

(The Center Square) – The most likely place to catch COVID? In your own home or visiting another person’s home – even if people are vaccinated, state officials said. “Last year, many people held off getting together with family and friends during the holiday season due to the pandemic,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “This year, we have a safe and effective vaccine to help protect against severe illness due to COVID-19 that will allow friends and families to more safely celebrate together. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community, but there are other actions you can take to celebrate more safely.”
CBS Pittsburgh

Ahead Of Thanksgiving, Doctors Say At-Home COVID-19 Tests Are Not Always Reliable

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As we enter the holiday season and families and friends gather, there is still concern about COVID-19. Many people plan to get tested for the virus before coming together. Many pharmacies KDKA called on Wednesday said the at-home tests were either in low supply or they did not have any. The tests have become hot commodities in places like Wilson’s Pharmacy in Bloomfield. “We’ll get a bunch in and we’ll sell out of them. Then we go to reorder them and we can’t get them,” pharmacy owner Jeff Wilson said. “There’s always somebody that has some issue and wants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
westsideconnect.com

Letter to the Editor: COVID-19 and youth mental health

One good thing that has been brought to the light since COVID-19 started is the need for more support towards mental health for youth across the United States. Before 2020 mental health was promoted across the country as something everyone should feel comfortable to discuss but unfortunately it is was still seen as a don’t ask don’t tell situation. COVID however changed this in the blink of an eye and has made the topic go full boom across the country. This past year and a half children and teenagers everywhere were stuck inside because everywhere they looked they were told they might die or possibly hurt someone else by going out. The media even went as far as saying they could be putting their own families at possible risk of death by going out in public if they caught COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt offers reminders about COVID-19 safety during the holidays

The Thanksgiving and winter holidays are traditionally a time of gathering with family and friends. However, as with all aspects of life in a pandemic, best safety practices require us to adjust our expectations and behaviors. During the break, members of the Vanderbilt community can take steps to protect themselves...
Medscape News

Surveillance for Measles Is a Victim of the COVID Pandemic

Although the estimated annual number of measles deaths decreased 94% from 2000 to 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on both measles vaccination and surveillance, according to a recent report in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). The number of World Health Organization (WHO) member states that achieved more...
CBS Denver

Doctor Recommends Coloradans Use COVID At-Home Tests Before Thanksgiving Gatherings

(CBS4) – With Thanksgiving a day away, health experts are pleading with people to take COVID seriously as they prepare to spend time with friends and family. One of the ways in doing so is by testing your guests for COVID before hosting or attending a gathering. There are two different at-home COVID tests. Antigen tests can get you results in 10 to 15 minutes, while a molecular test can get you an answer in an hour or less. “The recommendation is a rapid antigen testing, to see if you’re currently infected,” said Dr. Nathan Newman of Santa Monica Urgent Care. “It gives you an answer almost immediately and it’s accurate when tested a few days into an illness. And it’s going to give you an idea of if you’re contagious to other people or not.” Doctors say unvaccinated guests, including kids, should still be wearing masks indoors. “Unvaccinated people should be tested if they’re coming to the table. They’re much more likely to spread infection even if they have asymptomatic infection,” Dr. Newman said. CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid are selling the at-home tests for $23.99.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy