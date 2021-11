For a parent, there is no feeling like helplessness. Early on Jan. 21, 2020, I was reporting live from Capitol Hill covering the impeachment trial of then President Donald Trump. At our home about a mile away, our 3-year-old daughter, Kyla, fell off her chair while having breakfast and began convulsing on the floor. My wife called 911 and then me. As I was rushing home, I watched a video feed from our security camera as paramedics went through the front door of our house. What followed was a journey my family could have never imagined. But we find ourselves emerging now on the other side with a message we feel we should share.

