ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Takeaways: Giddey sinks 3s but Thunder unable to overcome large Celtics lead

By Logan Newman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G97Y5_0d36QbGi00

For the second night in a row, the Oklahoma City Thunder found themselves down 20. For the second night in a row, they would not go down quietly.

Effort alone doesn’t win games, but consistent effort certainly puts them in position that they wouldn’t be otherwise. It happened Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks and again on Saturday in the 111-105 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Oklahoma City trailed by 25 more than halfway through the third quarter, but cut the deficit to 15 by the end of the frame. They cut that in half again, getting it down to eight with about 2:30 to play, and then to four with 11 seconds left. It was too late and Boston closed them out.

“These guys, you put something on their plate, they’re going to eat. It’s next man up,” said acting head coach Dave Bliss.

It was OKC’s second game in two nights and fifth in the last seven days. It’s been a daunting stretch. A loss isn’t something to celebrate, but the Thunder have shown they won’t give in, which is a promising sign, particularly with the circumstances of the schedule and Mark Daigneault’s absence on this road trip while his wife is due to give birth.

The Thunder fall to 6-10 on the season. Here are takeaways from the game:

Josh Giddey

With back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, Josh Giddey set a career high in shots made from behind the mark. He finished 4-for-6 from deep, a massive improvement on his 3-point struggles from recent games.

He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. It ended his small two-game streak of double-doubles, but was a very nice performance overall.

Darius Bazley

With 10 rebounds and six assists, Darius Bazley showed he can contribute around the board when his shot isn’t falling.

But don’t let the final few words of that sentence get lost. To put it bluntly, his shot was not falling.

Bazley finished with four points on 2-for-11 shooting and missed all three 3s he attempted.

This is now the fifth game in a row that Bazley has failed to reach double-digit points, and the second in a row in which he has scored exactly four.

The Thunder are 5-2 when he reaches double-digits and 1-8 when he does not.

Shia Gilgeous-Alexander

On that note of players scoring less than usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander failed to reach 20 points for the fourth game in a row. I’ve written a fair bit about how the Thunder are better when someone else complements his scoring and SGA doesn’t need to have an explosive night, but in these last two games, there hasn’t been that other scorer. Lu Dort’s streak of 20-point games is over and a third player has yet to step up as a scoring threat.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the Celtics game with 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting, though he did bounce back from behind the arc, making three of his seven attempts.

There are a lot of possibilities. It could be fatigue. Maybe shot selection. Perhaps he isn’t being demanding enough and needs to find times to simply take over and find rhythm. Maybe he’s just adjusting back to not being the sole ball-handler.

Chances are he’ll bounce back soon. The Thunder are better when they don’t need him to be elite —- but in these last two games, they have needed it and he hasn’t been able to deliver.

Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder sure does like playing against his former teams.

One night after scoring 21 points in Boston’s win over the Lakers, Schroder went off for 29 points, four rebounds and six assists against the Thunder. He went 13-for-22 from the field and was second in scoring to Jayson Tatum, who had 33.

Even more than any Thunder offensive issue, the inability to stop these two players was the reason OKC could not pull out the win.

3-point shooting

One positive from the game for OKC was its 3-point shooting. The team averages a shooting percentage alarmingly close to 30% from behind the arc, but on Saturday, the Thunder 18-for-42 (42.9%). Four players made at least three 3s, including Jeremiah Robinson-Earl off the bench.

Take the positives with the negatives and turn them into trends.

OKC has a day off before taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Dave Bliss
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics#Okc
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

NBA hands out suspensions for LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart

Lakers superstar LeBron James was suspended one game without pay and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will serve a two-game suspension for their altercation on Sunday, the league announced in a press release. James was suspended for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation. Stewart was given...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy