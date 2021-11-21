Matt Corral leads No. 10 Ole Miss past Vandy in home finale

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are coming off a big win over Texas A&M, and now face Vanderbilt in what will be an emotional Senior Day. “We’re excited to be playing at home,” Kiffin said at his weekly press conference. “To me it should be a challenge that A&M didn’t use a silent count. Should be a challenge to our fans to be louder. Senior Day and probably the QB’s last day, hopefully we show up.”
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury for multiple weeks. Corral did not practice ahead of last week’s game against Liberty, and he hasn’t practiced much this week either. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said that Corral missing practice limits the team offensively, and is certainly “not ideal.”
This sounds like nothin’ but a good time. Former Poison frontman Bret Michaels is flying Matt Corral’s parents to Ole Miss senior day on Saturday. Michaels released a statement Friday night saying Corral’s parents, Liz and Peter, will be in attendance for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. It could be Corral’s last game in an Ole Miss uniform if he decides to test the NFL Draft this year.
OXFORD, Miss. — College football fans from across the country are looking for that one Heisman moment, a performance that seals the deal for any of the top four candidates. That moment is still out there, according to pundits.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral eliminated any lingering doubt about his football future on Friday night. The star junior published a farewell note ahead of the No. 12 Rebels' final home game of the season against Vanderbilt. In the message, Corral wrote that the "the love on this team was and is unmatched" while making it clear he intends for this season to be his last as a college player.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral announced Friday night he would not return to the Rebels football program after the 2021 season. Corral did not explicitly declare for the NFL Draft in his statement Friday but head coach Lane Kiffin was sure to tag @NFLDraft in his tweet congratulating Corral.
Ole Miss surprisingly had to grind out a win on Saturday against the worst team in the SEC, and Lane Kiffin was not pleased with the performance. Neither was Rebels quarterback Matt Corral, which made the head coach's job a lot easier after the game.
Matt Corral and Ole Miss are coming off a 29-19 win over Texas A&M on Saturday in Oxford to improve to 8-2 on the season. The Rebels are still in strong shape to qualify for a New Year’s 6 bowl depending on how their next 2 games fare, and while they’ll be a heavy favorite against Vanderbilt on Nov. 20, they’ll have to get past Mississippi State in Starkville to cap their regular season.
Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral has been hindered by a nagging ankle injury over the previous couple of weeks. Corral’s ankle injury could play a big role in Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. The Aggies have a great defense that could pose problems for Corral and the Ole Miss offense if he isn’t 100%.
PRESS RELEASE - Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is one of 10 finalists for the 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday. The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The winner will be announced Nov. 30 at the Country Club of Jackson.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral appears to have already made the decision to turn pro following the season. The junior from California tweeted a lengthy message on Friday night, thanking "Rebel Nation" and calling Saturday's matchup against Vanderbilt "my final game at The Vaught," a reference to Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
It was not always pretty, but Ole Miss finished its 2021 home slate with a 31-17 win against Vanderbilt. With that result, the Rebels are 7-0 in home games for the first time in program history. Another, perhaps bigger, first is still on the table, of which Ole Miss players and coaches are well aware.
Each week during the college football season, we'll stack the quarterbacks with 2022 NFL draft eligibility based on their pro potential — and nothing else. Some of the players we list below may not enter next year's draft, but we'll list anyone who has a remote shot to declare early.
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen go way back. The two coached together at Bowling Green, Utah and finally, for four seasons at Florida. On Sunday, Mullen was fired by UF after three-plus seasons at the helm. Not surprisingly, Meyer was asked about the move following the Jaguars’ game this afternoon.
This the "Topp Rope," a biweekly SEC football column from the USA TODAY Network's Blake Toppmeyer. The SEC West functioning at its toughest caliber usually requires Alabama, Auburn and LSU to play at a robust level. Take 2013. The SEC grew to 14 teams the previous season, and 2013 remains...
The Alabama Crimson Tide-Auburn Tigers rivalry has provided some of college football's greatest moments, from the kick-six to Cam Newton's 24-point comeback among other timeless gems. This year, though, the Iron Bowl might look a little different than in years past.
Tim Tebow essentially gives Florida football head coach Dan Mullen his vote of confidence. Things have not gone well of late for Dan Mullen and his Florida football team, but Gators legendary quarterback Tim Tebow believes his former offensive coordinator is this close to righting the ship in Gainesville.
