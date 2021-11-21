Matt Corral leads No. 10 Ole Miss past Vandy in home finale

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are coming off a big win over Texas A&M, and now face Vanderbilt in what will be an emotional Senior Day. “We’re excited to be playing at home,” Kiffin said at his weekly press conference. “To me it should be a challenge that A&M didn’t use a silent count. Should be a challenge to our fans to be louder. Senior Day and probably the QB’s last day, hopefully we show up.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO