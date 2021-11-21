Report: McCoy on track to start Week 11 over injured Murray

Kyler Murray may have been an MVP front-runner during the Cardinals' 7-0 start this season, but since then, availability -- let alone MVP production -- has been hard to come by for the star quarterback. Listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional showdown with the Seahawks, Murray is not expected to suit up until after Arizona's Week 12 bye, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Still recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered against the Packers back in Week 8, the Pro Bowler "wants to play" against Seattle but is slated to sit in place of veteran backup Colt McCoy for a third straight game.
