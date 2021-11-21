ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: McCoy on track to start Week 11 over injured Murray

By Caio Miari
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on track to start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks as Kyler Murray continues to battle an ankle injury, sources told ESPN's Adam...

www.thescore.com

