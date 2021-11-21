ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Roope Hintz scores two short-handed goals as Stars lean on special teams vs. Blues

Derrick
 3 days ago

DALLAS — If you like special...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Blues 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game 2:01 into overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Duchene's wrist shot beat goalie Jordan Binnington on the short side. It was the only shot Nashville had in overtime.
NHL
10TV

Capitals score late goal to beat Blue Jackets 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3. Garnet Hathaway scored twice to help Washington get its third straight win. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots for his first victory since Oct. 29.
NHL
Union Leader

Marchand scores two goals as Bruins topple Devils

Brad Marchand scored twice in a span of 2:42 in the second period as the Boston Bruins never trailed and snapped a three-game road losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J. Marchand recorded his second two-goal game this season by...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roope Hintz
Derrick

Herro scores 26, short-handed Heat top Thunder 103-90

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90 on Monday night. Duncan Robinson scored 21 points and Kyle Lowry added 11 points and 11 assists for the Heat.
NBA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Brandon Saad's two goals vs. Sharks help Blues end skid

Brandon Saad scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues past the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-1 Thursday night. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who snapped their four-game winless streak. David Perron earned two assists. Blues goaltender Ville Husso made 26 saves in his first...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Lean On#Short Handed
Derrick

Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Hintz scores 6th goal in 6 games, Stars beat Oilers 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1. Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games, and this was his first on a power play. On Saturday, he had become the first Dallas Star to score two short-handed goals in the same game. Hintz added an assist Tuesday, giving him nine points during the six games. His goal came on a twice-deflected shot by John Klingberg, off Alexander Radulov and Hintz in front of the net at 10:59.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy